Best Ollie build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The best Ollie build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the potential of the latest Mythic rarity Brawler. Launched on January 30, 2025, this fighter is classified as a Tank with an impressive 11,200 HP at the highest upgrade level. Despite the high durability, Ollie struggles when fighting other tanks because of his low damage output and slow reload speed.

This article provides the ultimate Ollie build in Brawl Stars to maximize his strengths and overcome his weaknesses.

How to unlock Ollie in Brawl Stars

Ollie is available in the in-game shop (Image via Supercell)

Ollie is currently available in the in-game shop as part of the Ollie Value Pack, which premium players can purchase using their country's local currency. Meanwhile, the F2P (free-to-play) players must wait till February 5, 2025, to obtain the Brawler from Starr Road using 1900 credits or 349 Gems.

Alternatively, lucky players can unlock the Brawler through Starr Drop, which may also contain the Gadget and Star Power required for crafting the ultimate Ollie build in Brawl Stars.

Everything you need to know about the best Ollie build in Brawl Stars

As a Tank-class Brawler, Ollie boasts a fast movement speed of 770 units, which can be increased to 930 units using his Keep, Push Star Power. He boasts a Trait that allows him to charge his Super by taking damage from his enemies, which then allows him to dash forward at an overwhelming speed of 2300 units.

Ollie's main attack lets him send soundwaves in a cone-shaped pattern, which can pierce through multiple enemies and damage them. This attack has a range of 6.33 tiles and can deal up to 1700 damage to each enemy while charging 21.25% of his Super. However, the slow reload speed of 1.8 seconds prevents players from spamming these attacks.

Using his Super, Ollie dashes forward and sends a shockwave that hypnotizes all nearby enemies for 2.5 seconds and deals up to 1600 damage to them. During hypnosis, the affected enemies cannot use their abilities and start moving toward Ollie, making them an easy target.

Considering all his abilities, this article provides the composition of the optimal Ollie build in Brawl Stars.

Best Gadget for Ollie: All Eyez on Me

Recommended Gadget (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to Gadgets, All Eyez on Me emerges as the superior choice for the best Ollie build in Brawl Stars in open maps. Activating this Gadget allows Ollie's next attack to hypnotize opponents for one second. Using it with Super enhances the hypnosis duration to 3.5 seconds.

Conversely, players should opt for Regulate Gadget in closed maps with lots of obstacles and walls. This Gadget allows Ollie to leap over walls and land within a 3.67-tile radius, hypnotizing all nearby enemies upon landing.

Best Star Power for Ollie: Renegade

Recommended Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Renegade Star Power is the ideal choice for an optimal Ollie build in Brawl Stars in open maps. It provides a 4000 HP decaying shield for 4 seconds when Ollie uses his Super, protecting him from incoming damage while he charges his attack.

Additionally, players can opt for Kick, Push Star Power in closed maps as it enhances the Brawler's speed by 20%, which is crucial to carry balls or gems during matches.

Best Gears for Ollie: Gadget Charge and Damage

Recommended Gear (Image via Supercell)

To assemble the ultimate Ollie build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Gadget Charge and Damage Gears.

Damage Gears provide a 15% boost in damage output when the Brawler's health falls below 50%, while Gadget Charge enables Ollie to use the equipped Gadget four times instead of the usual three. The extra usage is crucial since it plays a key role in the Brawler's gameplay.

FAQs about Ollie build in Brawl Stars

Is Ollie a good Brawler in Brawl Stars?

Ollie is classified as a lower B-tier Brawler due to his very low damage output. However, he can still dominate matches if equipped with the right build and used by a seasoned player.

What are Ollie's best game modes?

Ollie flourishes in Hot Zone and 5v5 Knockout game modes because of his hypnotizing ability that can trap and neutralize multiple enemies, preventing them from capturing important zones or defeating allies.

