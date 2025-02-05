Bullet Echo February 2025 update: All bug fixes and new features explored

Zeptolab has recently released the Bullet Echo February 2025 update, fixing various bugs and introducing new features. The update arrived on February 4, 2025, and is currently live on the Google Play Store and App Store. The three main features of the Bullet Echo February 2025 update are more missions for Team Deathmatch, a new map, and an improved matchmaking system for players with 50k+ trophies.

We further highlight details of the Bullet Echo February 2025 update.

More on the Bullet Echo February 2025 update

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a recent X post, the official Bullet Echo account shared the following about the February 2025 update:

New map: A new map has been introduced for the Team Death Match mode, called the Underwater Station.

A new map has been introduced for the Team Death Match mode, called the Underwater Station. More Missions: A new set of missions has been added to Team Death Match and Extraction modes.

A new set of missions has been added to Team Death Match and Extraction modes. Improved matchmaking: The matchmaking for players with over 50 thousand trophies has been improved.

The matchmaking for players with over 50 thousand trophies has been improved. Visual changes: Since the holiday season is gone, the snowfall and other holiday decorations will be removed from the game.

Since the holiday season is gone, the snowfall and other holiday decorations will be removed from the game. Custom mode changes: Players can now defeat in-game bots by the red circle in the Custom mode.

In addition to all these updates, the developers have fixed numerous bugs.

Also read: 5 best Rainbow Six Mobile alternatives you can play before its launch

Team Death Match in Bullet Echo

A new map released the Bullet Echo February 2025 update (Image via ZeptoLab)

Team Death Match is a recurring game mode, and it has received a new map in the Bullet Echo February 2025 update. Team death mode was introduced in the December 2024 Twinkle update and here are some of its details.:

It is a 3v3 team battle mode, where each player has four lives. Once all lives are used, players can either spectate a match or start a new one.

The last team standing is considered the winner.

Players have to use different heroes for each life.

Also read: 5 best Subway Surfers alternatives to play on Android

The new map is called the Underwater Station, which is a rectangular arena. Addtionally, this map is currently exclusive to the Team Death Match mode.

Check out our other articles on mobile games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback