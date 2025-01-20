Can you get refunds from MLBB following ban in the US?

Since MLBB has been banned in the USA, many gamers are concerned about their in-game purchases and wondering if they should expect a refund. For those unaware, the developer, Moonton, released a notice on January 18, 2025, declaring the title will be "currently unavailable" in the USA. However, no statement was made about the reason behind the ban.

Speculation suggests it could likely be the result of the title's association with ByteDance, which has been accused of compromising national security in the US. Consequently, applications like Mobile Legends Bang Bang, TikTok, and Marvel Snap have gone dark in the USA since the company owns these titles.

In this article, we discuss if players can expect a refund for their in-game purchases, and some other details regarding the ban imposed on MLBB.

Can players expect a refund for their purchase in MLBB following the ban in the USA?

According to the official post released by the game's developer on Reddit, refunds for in-game purchases are not currently available. However, the studio is working towards returning the game to the US market and is likely to succeed in doing so.

This could be said because, according to the BBC, the upcoming President of the USA, Donald Trump, will give a reprieve to TikTok once he takes office, allowing the title to resume its services in the country. Likewise, it is expected that MLBB might be treated in the same way.

However, if a player still wants compensation for their in-game purchases, they can contact the App Store and attempt to initiate a refund.

Other information released by MLBB regarding the ban in the USA

Will US players' accounts be suspended or deleted?

Gamers' accounts won't be deleted or suspended following the ban, although they won't be able to access the game. Those who wish to get rid of their accounts can head to the game's official webpage and go through the instructions to apply for their accounts' deletion.

It might take over two months for a profile to be permanently deleted. Until then, gamers can cancel the request at any time.

How can players export their game data?

Exporting the game data is pretty simple. Players can head to the game's official website, sign in using their credentials, and apply for the export of game data.

