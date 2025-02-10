Clash of Clans patch notes (February 10, 2025): Starter Pass, new Siege Machine, balance changes, and more

The Clash of Clans patch notes for the February 10, 2025, update are now live in-game. This patch brings in a new Siege Machine and Minion Price Hero Equipment. Along with that, balance changes and new levels of spells, buildings, and troops have also been introduced.

This patch contains multiple bug fixes along with quality-of-life improvements in Clash of Clans. Read on to learn about every change that arrived in with the recent update.

Full Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Here is the full Clash of Clans patch notes released on February 10, 2025, by Supercell:

Multi-Gear Tower in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Developer comments:

Two classic Defenses combine in our latest merged Defense, say hello to the Multi-Gear Tower! Create this unique Defense at Town Hall 17 by merging a Geared Up Archer Tower and a Geared Up Cannon.

It targets ground and air units.

It comes with 2 devastating defensive modes: Long Range and Fast Attack!

Targets single units, but packs a punch!

New Siege Machine launched in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Developer comments:

Watch your head! A new Siege Machine is throwing Troop-loaded barrels into battle! The Troop Launcher is a new immobile Siege Machine unlocked at Town Hall 16 that launches barrels of Troops at your allies already in the battle to support them.

The Troop Launcher cannot move but makes up for it with immense throwing power!

Each barrel can hold multiple Troops and one Clan Castle Troop.

There’s a limited number of barrels depending on its level, so make them count!

The Alchemist joins the Helper Hut in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Features of Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Developer comments:

A new roommate joins the Helper Hut at Town Hall 11! This jolly master of magic uses her unique abilities to transform your resources into different types.

Unlock her for 100 Gems at Town Hall 11.

She performs one conversion a day.

Level her up to increase her effectiveness.

Minion Prince Metal Pants in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Developer comments:

That’s right! The Metal Pants are a new fashion-forward piece of Common Hero Equipment designed specifically for the Minion Prince. It creates a protective barrier that blocks some damage while active.

Upgrading Walls is now easy in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Developer comments:

Wall upgrading has never been easier! Now you can select multiple Walls of the same level in your Village to upgrade at the same time. Simply select a Wall, and you’ll see an additional button that lets you add Walls of the same level to your upgrade selection.

You can add 1 or 10 Walls at a time.

You can continue to add Walls until the upgrade cost exceeds your resource capacity or there are no more Walls of that level to select.

Hard Mode Changes in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

For those who love a tough challenge, Hard Mode just got harder!

Defending Heroes now have +20% more HP and DPS.

Defense Buildings have +20% more DPS.

Attacking Heroes have -10% HP and DPS.

Common Hero Equipment is now capped at level 15, and Epic Hero Equipment is now capped at level 21.

Starter Pass in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Developer comments:

We’re trying out something fresh for some new Clashers! The Starter Pass lets new players purchase a premium side of the Starter Challenge’s reward track that lasts from Town Hall 2 to Town Hall 7. This premium track lets new players earn even more rewards for completing Starter Challenges and helps boost early game progression.

Note: The Starter Pass feature is currently being tested with a limited number of new players. Further implementation of the feature will be informed by initial testing and feedback.

Resource Changes in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Many Gem prices for in-game resources will be decreased with this update, including resource-related Magic Items in the Trader Shop and Clan War League Shop. Our aim is to make acquiring resources via Gem purchases more accessible to a wider range of players, and to accommodate the generally higher upgrade costs of later Town Hall levels. Of course, careful consideration has been made to ensure that looting resources in attacks and having real stakes when protecting resources in defenses remain key components of the game.

Resource storage buildings and Town Halls will have increased capacities at Town Hall 14 and above (Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir).

Resources received in Chests will be increased at Town Hall 12 and above (Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir).

We’ve reduced the upgrade costs on some Buildings and Traps that have more than one upgrade level in the same Town Hall.

New Levels revealed in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Spells

Haste Spell: Level 6

Poison Spell: Level 11

Troops

Archer: Level 13

Healer: Level 10

P.E.K.K.A: Level 12

Miner: Level 11

Bowler: Level 9

Buildings

Workshop: Level 8

Defenses

X-Bow: Level 12

Hidden Tesla: Level 16

Scattershot: Level 6

Mortar: Level 17

Multi-Gear Tower: Level 1-2

Hero Equipment

Metal Pants: Level 1-18

Siege Machine

Troop Launcher: Level 1-4

Supercharges

X-Bow: Level 1-2

Hidden Tesla: Level 1-2

Scattershot: Level 1-2

Mortar: Level 1-2

Extra Walls

25% of Walls: Level 18

Quality of Life Improvements in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Tactical View received improvements and has been re-enabled in Layout Editor.

Obstacles no longer require a Builder to remove.

You can now cancel jobs at the Forge.

Defending Clan Castle Troops for Friendly Challenges and Legend League can now be set freely, and no longer relies on the Troops that are currently in your Clan Castle. Defending Troops are subjected to the limits of the donations you can normally receive, and will be the maximum possible level.

Balance Changes in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

February balance changes have arrived with the update. Check them out HERE.

Other Changes

Adjusted Clan Capital matchmaking for legacy clans who have fewer Capital upgrades than would be required to reach their CH level. For matchmaking purposes, their upgrade count will be floored to the minimum required for their current CH level.

Hero equipment can be sold in the League Medal Shop.

There is a “new” indicator when a new piece of equipment is added to the shop.

Items that players cannot afford aren’t grayed out in the League Medal Shop anymore. Instead, the price amount is colored red. Also player not meeting the minimum league limit for an item doesn’t cause graying out.

The Goblin King character render has been updated.

Added a button in settings to access the Chest drop rates info page.

The Eagle Artillery's achievement now includes destroying TH17 Town Halls.

Bug Fixes in Clash of Clans patch notes for February 10, 2025

Clan Capital battles no longer end prematurely after placing a Graveyard Spell and losing your last unit.

Reduce the volume of consent pop-ups when opening the game.

Fixed issue where the first task of a Streak Event is already completed if you participated in the previous Streak Event.

Fixed incorrect Clan Capital cooldown calculations.

Fixed issue where use of the Builder's Apprentice on a Hero Hall upgrade would also boost subsequent Hero upgrades.

The Phoenix's Egg will no longer get stuck in Walls.

Fixed Legendary Scenery camera scroll issue when returning from an attack.

Fixed several notification issues, including delayed, incomplete, and mismatched notifications.

The Clan Capital Jump Spell visual radius is now accurate.

Fixed the issue with the player profile tab appearing empty after selecting another player's profile.

Fire Hero Skins have been resized to fit snugly in the Hero Hall menu.

Fixed the issue with the info screen appearing behind the Pet House screen when selecting the Pet House from the Hero Hall.

Fixed issue with the Hero info button on Clan War post-battle screens not displaying any information when selected.

Fixed issue with the Revive Spell when it would not work if the Phoenix had already been deployed and was making its way towards the Hero.

Fixed the issue where players could exit the Hero Hall tutorial early.

Fixed issue with incorrect Town Hall level filter restrictions on Clan searches when the minimum Town Hall requirement of a Clan was increased.

Fixed issue with the Builder’s Apprentice's saved time info displaying more time than it should.

Fixed matchmaking issue (unable to find opponents) for top Builder Base players.

Fixed issue with Challenge level progress unlocking a Single Player achievement.

Introduced mouse scroll functionality to the Google Play Games PC version in the Worker/ Research suggestion menu.

Updated info button to display boosted DPS for Town Hall 17 Defenses in Hard Mode.

Fixed issue with Power/ Hero boosts not resuming after pausing for maintenance.

Fixed issue with incorrect Gem purchase confirmation pop-up when upgrading a Building through the Chief’s Journey menu.

Fixed the issue with players being kicked from surveys for idle time.

Fixed inaccurate text in the revocation pop-up.

This was everything you needed to know about the Clash of Clans patch notes released on February 10, 2025, by Supercell. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to Mobile Games.

