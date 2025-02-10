Clash of Clans Alchemist Helper: Cost, abilities, and more

The Clash of Clans Alchemist is the latest Helper unit that the upcoming COC February 2025 update will introduce. Revealed by renowned tracker Clash Ninja’s second series of Sneak Peek posts on X (which are always correct), this new Helper can help players convert their existing resources into another one. As such, this should help players turn Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir into one another.

This article explains the abilities of the Clash of Clans Alchemist, along with its upgrade and unlocking costs.

Clash of Clans Alchemist: Conversion abilities

The Alchemist Helper is the third supporter unit for the Builder after the Lab Assistant and the Builder’s Apprentice. Many leaks had suggested the Alchemist’s arrival in the game in December 2024.

Her ability allows players to convert any of their primary resources — Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir — into one of the other. Thus, players can convert Gold into Elixir or dark Elixir, and vice versa in any combination of the three. Here is the conversion rate confirming that Elixir and Gold are valued equally:

1 Dark Elixir = 15 Gold = 15 Elixir

You also receive an additional conversion bonus that increases the conversion rate marginally. At Level 1, she has an additional 1% conversion bonus, which caps at 10% at Level 7.

Thus, you will get 1,515,000 Gold/Elixir by converting 10,000 Dark Elixir, or 10,100 Dark Elixir when converting 1,5000,000 Gold/Elixir. Both the conversion bonus and maximum convertible amount increase with each upgrade.

Clash of Clans Alchemist upgrades

The X post above shows that the Alchemist can be upgraded with Gems six times to reach its maximum level (7). To upgrade to Level 7, you will require 5,750 Gems and must be Town Hall 17.

At Level 1, she can convert a maximum of 10,000 Dark Elixir and 1,50,000 Elixir/Gold with a conversion bonus of 1%. At Level 7, she can convert a maximum of 70,000 Dark Elixir and 10,50,000 Elixir/Gold with a conversion bonus of 10%.

How to unlock the Clash of Clans Alchemist

You can unlock the Alchemist starting from Town Hall 11. She can be purchased for 100 Gems from the Helper Hut. Click on it to access the buy menu, like other Helper units.

Overall, the Alchemist seems to be a worthy buy. However, her steep upgrade costs (only using Gems) make her less effective at higher levels for free-to-play players.

