Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup: Everything you need to know

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup, according to which, players can expect two challenges and a medal event, among other festivities. The ongoing season is themed around the Lunar New Year, which is based around snakes. Therefore, you can expect multiple sceneries and heroes' skins themed around it to arrive during February.

This article will explore what the Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup has in store for players.

Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup explored

Here are the release dates of festivities according to the Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup:

Gold Pass: The February Gold Pass has gone live and will be available until February 28, 2025. Acquiring it unlocks a premium prize path in the season's reward track, which offers high-end COC materials.

Challenge Level 1: This challenge will go live on February 5 and will stay until February 15, 2025. No further information has been released about this challenge. However, it can likely involve three-starring a strongly fortified base, which, in turn, will yield lucrative rewards, including Gems, Exp, and a Potion.

Creators Sneak Peeks Week: Breaking its usual tradition, Supercell hasn't released any information about this event revealed in the Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup. But, as the name suggests, you can expect some new items to be introduced by COC creators at this event.

Clan War Leagues: Clan War Leagues in Clash of Clans is an event/tournament that goes on for over 10 days. The event has already gone live and will continue till February 10, 2025.

In this event, seven clans are pitted against each other one by one for the Battle Week. The team who scores the highest number of stars by the end of the week is declared the winner and rewarded with a lucrative sum of League Medals.

Challenge Level 2: This challenge will go live on February 12 and be available until February 19, 2025. No further information has been released about this event.

Medal event and Event Pass: This medal event will begin on February 7 and be live till February 27, 2025. During this event, you must collect event-exclusive currency via multiplayer raids. This will move you forward in the event's reward track, yielding exclusive items and event medals. Use these medals to purchase more exclusives from the Trader Shop.

Clan Games: Clan Games will kick off on February 22 and last until February 28, 2025. This event requires you to finish some self-assigned tasks and, in turn, allows you to choose your desired item from a slot of rewards.

These are all the festivities you can expect this season according to the Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup.

