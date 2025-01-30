"New pet??": Internet reacts as Clash of Clans drops sneak peek for next season

Supercell has posted a sneak peek for the upcoming February season on the Clash of Clans X account, sparking heavy discussion among COC enthusiasts. This has led to speculation about whether the entity showcased is an imminent Clash of Clans Pet or Equipment. The caption for the post reads:

"Ssssomething's slithering into the next season..."

A user, @MONO_VALE, asked:

"New pet?"

To whom, @KlausBotx, replied:

"Nah its equipment for King that's the reason they nerf boot and buff vampstache."

Two X users discussed whether the revealed snake is a new Pet or Equipment (Image via X)

There have also been discussions about whether the snake is new Equipment for the Barbarian King or Minion Prince, granted that it is a Hero Equipment.

An X user suggesting the revealed entity is an upcoming Barbarian King Equipment (Image via X)

Whatever the case, the sneak peek has certainly left players on their toes for the upcoming season. However, not everyone seems excited about it, as some players have also expressed frustration with how Clash of Clans nerfs new Hero Equipment after they spend their hard-earned resources to obtain them. @OnlyMonte wrote:

"New equipment that you will release OP and then nerf after you get paid?"

Another user, @apb_bulldogs, said something similar:

"Yea you snaking us out of more money only to nurf the upgrades we pay for…"

A user disappointed by the recently nerfed Hero Equipment (Image via X)

That said, some gamers also disagreed with such criticisms. A user, @zeroedmc, dismissed them, replying:

"It's crazy. You don't actually have to pay money to play this game. You decided you had money to waste. Don't push that blame on a *** company who LITERAL purpose is to make money lol."

Two users argued over the recent nerfs of Hero Equipment in COC (Image via X)

Among these, some users suggested Supercell shake hands with movie franchises and release skins and sceneries based on such collaboration. @msl_sayzz commented on the post:

"You guyz should Collab with movie franchises if possible like harrypotter, star wars and produce different costumes and sceneries ..It would be great to see ig :)"

Is it a new Pet or Hero Equipment coming in the Clash of Clans February season?

The entity isn't likely a new Pet since it's slithering out of a cask thrown from a distance, as shown in the post. This contradicts how COC Pet works. Therefore, chances are it is a fresh Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King or Minion Prince.

Moreover, the probability of the latter seems high since the Hero was recently introduced, and there are currently only two pieces of Equipment available for him.

Disclaimer: This section of the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

