Clash of Clans World Warmup event 2025: Schedule, prize, and how to participate

The Clash of Clans World Warmup event is around the corner, featuring Town Hall 17 for the first time ever. This year, the event will involve Open Qualifiers, a Swiss Stage (the 2024 World Finalists teams will join the participants in this phase), and finally the Playoffs.

Read on for a detailed and up-close look at the Clash of Clans World Warmup event.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Warmup event

The Clash of Clans World Warmup event is a 5v5 Single Elimination tournament scheduled to kick off on February 15, 2025, at 9:00 am, (UTC+0). Interested players can participate with their team of five and fight for a share of the event's whopping $30,000 prize pool.

Requirements

All teams must have five players.

Participants must belong to a clan with a public war log.

Participants must be at least 16 years old.

Participants must use an account that has the highest Town Hall level.

Each player can only use one attack in a single phase of the tournament.

Only the participants should attack in the Friendly War and be present in the clan.

Schedule

The Clash of Clans World Warmup event is split into three parts: Open Qualifiers, Swiss Stage, and Playoffs. Below is a detailed account of each phase:

Open Qualifiers: After registration for the event, your team will be seeded in the tournament randomly. The matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2025. Note that only 11 teams will progress to the tournament's next phase.

After registration for the event, your team will be seeded in the tournament randomly. The matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2025. Note that only 11 teams will progress to the tournament's next phase. Swiss Stage: The qualified teams will be grouped with the 2024 World Finalist teams in a 16-team Swiss Bracket. Only the top eight teams will move forward from this stage, and doing so will require them to score three wins. Matches in this phase will take place on March 1 and March 2, 2025.

The qualified teams will be grouped with the 2024 World Finalist teams in a 16-team Swiss Bracket. Only the top eight teams will move forward from this stage, and doing so will require them to score three wins. Matches in this phase will take place on March 1 and March 2, 2025. Playoffs: The final eight teams will fight each other in a double-elimination bracket. The winner in this bracket will be declared the Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup 2025 Champion. Matches in this phase are scheduled on March 8 and 9, 2025.

Rewards

1st prize: $10,000

2nd prize: $7,000

3rd prize: $4,000

4th prize: $3,000

5-6th prize: $2,000

7-8th prize: $1,000

How to register

Below is a step-by-step guide to participating in the Clash of Clans World Warmup event:

Step 1: Click on this link to visit the registration page of the event: https://challonge.com/tournaments/signup/AvDG8563vz

Click on this link to visit the registration page of the event: https://challonge.com/tournaments/signup/AvDG8563vz Step 2: Click on the Register button

Click on the button Step 3: Log in or create a Challonge account to participate.

Log in or create a Challonge account to participate. Step 4: Fill in the necessary details.

Before registration, go through the event's rulebook and follow the tournament's Discord Server to stay updated.

