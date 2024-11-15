Clash of Clans creator codes (January 2025): How to use, best creators, and more

Clash of Clans creator codes are used to help fans contribute to their favorite creators in exchange for unique in-game bonuses. It has become a cultural icon that engages millions of players from all over the world with strategy, social aspects, and creativity. While players construct their villages, train their armies, and fight battles, the game has also encouraged the creation of content.
These Clash of Clans creator codes are important for the success of creators and for improving the game by financially supporting content creators, while players receive special offers like gems, skins, or other items. We have compiled a list of all the available Clash of Clans creator codes.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.
All Clash of Clans creator codes (January 2025)
- Akari Gaming - akari
- Alvaro845 - alvaro845
- Anikilo - anikilo
- Anon Moose - zmot
- Ark - ark
- Artube Clash - artube
- Ash (CWA) - cwa
- Ash Brawl Stars - ashbs
- AshJer- aj
- Ashtax - ashtax
- AuRuM TV - aurum
- Axael TV - axael
- BangSkot - bangskot
- Beaker's Lab - beak
- BenTimm1 - bt1
- Big Vale - bigvale
- BigSpin - bigspin
- Boss LA - lazer
- B-rad - brad
- Brawlify - brawlify
- BroCast - brocast
- Bruna7Cr - bruna7cr
- Bruno Clash - brunoclash
- Bucanero - bucanero
- Captain Ben - cptnben
- CarbonFin Gaming - carbonfin
- Chief Pat - pat
- ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming - chiefavalon
- Clash Bashing - bash
- Clash Champs - clash champs
- Clash com Nery - nery
- Clash King - clashking
- Clash of Stats - cos
- Clash Royale Dicas - clashdicas
- Clash with Eric - OneHive - eric
- Clash Ninja - ninja
- Clashing N Games - cng
- ClashPlayhouse - avi
- ClashSpot - clashspot
- ClashTrack - clashtrack
- CLASHwithSHANE - shane
- Coach Cory - cory
- Coco - coco
- CorruptYT - corrupt
- CosmicDuo - cosmic
- DarkBarbarian - wikibarbar
- Deck Shop - deckshop
- Decow do Canal - decow
- Doluk - doluk
- ECHO Gaming - echo
- Elchiki - elchiki
- Emre Kara - emre
- eVe MAXI - maxi
- Ewelina - ewe
- Ferre - ferre
- Fluxxy - fluxxy
- FullFrontage - fullfrontage
- Galadon Gaming - galadon
- GizmoSpike - gizmo
- Godson-Gaming - godson
- gouloulou - gouloulou
- Grax - grax
- Havoc Gaming - havoc
- Hey! Brother - heybrother
- iTzu - itzu
- Jaso - jaso
- Jo Jonas - jojonas
- Joe McDonalds - joe
- Judo Sloth Gaming - judo
- JUNE - june
- KairosTime Gaming - kairos
- Ken - ken
- Kenny Jo - clashjo
- Klaus Gaming - klaus
- Lex - lex
- Lukas - Brawl Stars - lukas
- M1CHA3L - michael
- Malcaide - malcaide
- Maomix - maomix
- MarkoKC - markokc
- Mautic - mautic
- Menerv - menerv
- MICHELINDA GAME - michelindagame
- MOLT - molt
- mortenroyale - morten
- MrMobilefanboy - mbf
- nana - nana
- nat ♡ - nat
- Noobs iMTV - noobs
- NotErikuh - erikuh
- NyteOwl - owl
- OG - og
- OOfro - oofro
- Optimus Prime - optimus
- Orange Juice Gaming - oj
- Ouah Leouff - ouah
- Oynamak Lazım - omer
- Oyun Gemisi - oyungemisi
- Panda Casts - pan
- Pioupiou - pioupiou
- PitBullFera - pitbullfera
- Pixel Crux - crux
- puuki - puuki
- R S CLASH - rsclash
- R3DKNIGHT - r3dknight
- Radical Rosh - radical
- Rey - rey
- Romain Dot Live - romain
- RoyaleAPI - royaleapi
- Rozetmen - rozetmen
- SHELBI - shelbi
- Sidekick - sidekick
- Sir Moose Gaming - moose
- SirTagCR - sirtag
- SkullCrusher Boom Beach - skullcrusher
- sokingrcq - soking
- spAnser - spanser
- Spartafail - spartafail
- Srta Maverick - mave
- Stats Royale - stats
- Stormm - stormm
- Sumit 007 - sumit007
- Surgical Goblin - surgicalgoblin
- Suzie - suzie
- The Chicken 2 - chicken
- Trymacs - trymacs
- Tryso - tryso
- Turtle - turtle
- TwentyFour Bytes - twenty
- Vinhô - vinho
- Well Played - cauemp
- WithZack - withzack
- Yde - yde
- YoSoyRick - yosoyrick
- Zolokotroko TOP - zoloko
- Zsomac - zsomac
How to use Clash of Clans creator codes
Redeeming Clash of Clans creator codes is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps:
- Open Clash of Clans: Start the game on your device.
- Access settings: Click on the gear icon situated in the lower right corner of the screen to open the settings.
- Select “More Settings”: Scroll down and tap on “More Settings” to get to the next level of settings.
- Tap on “Creator Boost”: Search and Click for the option, “Creator Boost”.
- Enter creator code: Enter the creator code in the text box.
- Confirm your entry: To confirm your support for the creator, press “Confirm”.
Best content creators that you should support with Clash of Clans creator codes
Note: This part of the article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
The Clash of Clans creator codes support content creators and improve your game at the same time. Here are some top creators to follow:
- Galadon shares his knowledge and fun gameplay videos to help new and advanced players.
- Beaker’s Lab provides humor and interesting content with unconventional approaches and ideas.
- Judo Sloth is all about long-form content that educates viewers to be better players.
- As a competitive player, CarbonFin provides tips on how to approach a clan war and base layouts.
- Klaus offers fun gameplay together with informative material that assists players in learning the game in the early stages.
How to make your own Clash of Clans creator code
Being able to create your own Clash of Clans creator code is a good chance if you are a budding YouTuber. Here’s how:
Eligibility criteria
- You should have a good track record and demonstrate positive behavior toward other creators and community managers.
- You must be at least 16 years old.
- You need to have a minimum of 100 subscribers or followers on YouTube, 25 subscribers or followers on Twitch, or 1,000 subscribers or followers on TikTok.
A step-by-step guide to making your creator code
- Go to the Supercell Creators website.
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Go To Application" icon.
- Enter your age.
- Provide your Supercell ID.
- Select the platform where you upload your content.
- Complete the verification process.
Please note that completing these steps does not guarantee that you will receive a creator code. The community manager will take a few days to review your profile and content before deciding whether to grant you a creator code.
FAQs on Clash of Clans creator codes
What do the players get from the Creator Codes?
Gamers get different incentives including gems, skins, or any other items when they enter a creator code while playing.
How to apply for a Creator Code?
To be able to apply for a Creator Code, you must sign up for Supercell’s Creator Program — this requires a certain number of followers on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.
How long does support for a creator last?
The support for a creator remains in force until you alter your code or until you take it out from your Clash of Clans account setting. Whenever you play the game after entering a code, that support goes on as long as the code is active.
