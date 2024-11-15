Clash of Clans creator codes (January 2025): How to use, best creators, and more

Clash of Clans creator codes are used to help fans contribute to their favorite creators in exchange for unique in-game bonuses. It has become a cultural icon that engages millions of players from all over the world with strategy, social aspects, and creativity. While players construct their villages, train their armies, and fight battles, the game has also encouraged the creation of content.

These Clash of Clans creator codes are important for the success of creators and for improving the game by financially supporting content creators, while players receive special offers like gems, skins, or other items. We have compiled a list of all the available Clash of Clans creator codes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

All Clash of Clans creator codes (January 2025)

Akari Gaming - akari

Alvaro845 - alvaro845

Anikilo - anikilo

Anon Moose - zmot

Ark - ark

Artube Clash - artube

Ash (CWA) - cwa

Ash Brawl Stars - ashbs

AshJer- aj

Ashtax - ashtax

AuRuM TV - aurum

Axael TV - axael

BangSkot - bangskot

Beaker's Lab - beak

BenTimm1 - bt1

Big Vale - bigvale

BigSpin - bigspin

Boss LA - lazer

B-rad - brad

Brawlify - brawlify

BroCast - brocast

Bruna7Cr - bruna7cr

Bruno Clash - brunoclash

Bucanero - bucanero

Captain Ben - cptnben

CarbonFin Gaming - carbonfin

Chief Pat - pat

ChiefAvalon eSports and Gaming - chiefavalon

Clash Bashing - bash

Clash Champs - clash champs

Clash com Nery - nery

Clash King - clashking

Clash of Stats - cos

Clash Royale Dicas - clashdicas

Clash with Eric - OneHive - eric

Clash Ninja - ninja

Clashing N Games - cng

ClashPlayhouse - avi

ClashSpot - clashspot

ClashTrack - clashtrack

CLASHwithSHANE - shane

Coach Cory - cory

Coco - coco

CorruptYT - corrupt

CosmicDuo - cosmic

DarkBarbarian - wikibarbar

Deck Shop - deckshop

Decow do Canal - decow

Doluk - doluk

ECHO Gaming - echo

Elchiki - elchiki

Emre Kara - emre

eVe MAXI - maxi

Ewelina - ewe

Ferre - ferre

Fluxxy - fluxxy

FullFrontage - fullfrontage

Galadon Gaming - galadon

GizmoSpike - gizmo

Godson-Gaming - godson

gouloulou - gouloulou

Grax - grax

Havoc Gaming - havoc

Hey! Brother - heybrother

iTzu - itzu

Jaso - jaso

Jo Jonas - jojonas

Joe McDonalds - joe

Judo Sloth Gaming - judo

JUNE - june

KairosTime Gaming - kairos

Ken - ken

Kenny Jo - clashjo

Klaus Gaming - klaus

Lex - lex

Lukas - Brawl Stars - lukas

M1CHA3L - michael

Malcaide - malcaide

Maomix - maomix

MarkoKC - markokc

Mautic - mautic

Menerv - menerv

MICHELINDA GAME - michelindagame

MOLT - molt

mortenroyale - morten

MrMobilefanboy - mbf

nana - nana

nat ♡ - nat

Noobs iMTV - noobs

NotErikuh - erikuh

NyteOwl - owl

OG - og

OOfro - oofro

Optimus Prime - optimus

Orange Juice Gaming - oj

Ouah Leouff - ouah

Oynamak Lazım - omer

Oyun Gemisi - oyungemisi

Panda Casts - pan

Pioupiou - pioupiou

PitBullFera - pitbullfera

Pixel Crux - crux

puuki - puuki

R S CLASH - rsclash

R3DKNIGHT - r3dknight

Radical Rosh - radical

Rey - rey

Romain Dot Live - romain

RoyaleAPI - royaleapi

Rozetmen - rozetmen

SHELBI - shelbi

Sidekick - sidekick

Sir Moose Gaming - moose

SirTagCR - sirtag

SkullCrusher Boom Beach - skullcrusher

sokingrcq - soking

spAnser - spanser

Spartafail - spartafail

Srta Maverick - mave

Stats Royale - stats

Stormm - stormm

Sumit 007 - sumit007

Surgical Goblin - surgicalgoblin

Suzie - suzie

The Chicken 2 - chicken

Trymacs - trymacs

Tryso - tryso

Turtle - turtle

TwentyFour Bytes - twenty

Vinhô - vinho

Well Played - cauemp

WithZack - withzack

Yde - yde

YoSoyRick - yosoyrick

Zolokotroko TOP - zoloko

Zsomac - zsomac

How to use Clash of Clans creator codes

Redeeming Clash of Clans creator codes is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps:

Open Clash of Clans: Start the game on your device.

Start the game on your device. Access settings : Click on the gear icon situated in the lower right corner of the screen to open the settings.

: Click on the gear icon situated in the lower right corner of the screen to open the settings. Select “More Settings”: Scroll down and tap on “More Settings” to get to the next level of settings.

Scroll down and tap on “More Settings” to get to the next level of settings. Tap on “Creator Boost”: Search and Click for the option, “Creator Boost”.

Search and Click for the option, “Creator Boost”. Enter creator code: Enter the creator code in the text box.

Enter the creator code in the text box. Confirm your entry: To confirm your support for the creator, press “Confirm”.

Best content creators that you should support with Clash of Clans creator codes

Note: This part of the article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Clash of Clans creator codes support content creators and improve your game at the same time. Here are some top creators to follow:

Galadon shares his knowledge and fun gameplay videos to help new and advanced players.

shares his knowledge and fun gameplay videos to help new and advanced players. Beaker’s Lab provides humor and interesting content with unconventional approaches and ideas.

provides humor and interesting content with unconventional approaches and ideas. Judo Sloth is all about long-form content that educates viewers to be better players.

is all about long-form content that educates viewers to be better players. As a competitive player, CarbonFin provides tips on how to approach a clan war and base layouts.

provides tips on how to approach a clan war and base layouts. Klaus offers fun gameplay together with informative material that assists players in learning the game in the early stages.

How to make your own Clash of Clans creator code

Being able to create your own Clash of Clans creator code is a good chance if you are a budding YouTuber. Here’s how:

Eligibility criteria

You should have a good track record and demonstrate positive behavior toward other creators and community managers.

You must be at least 16 years old.

You need to have a minimum of 100 subscribers or followers on YouTube, 25 subscribers or followers on Twitch, or 1,000 subscribers or followers on TikTok.

A step-by-step guide to making your creator code

Go to the Supercell Creators website. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Go To Application" icon. Enter your age. Provide your Supercell ID. Select the platform where you upload your content. Complete the verification process.

Please note that completing these steps does not guarantee that you will receive a creator code. The community manager will take a few days to review your profile and content before deciding whether to grant you a creator code.

FAQs on Clash of Clans creator codes

What do the players get from the Creator Codes?

Gamers get different incentives including gems, skins, or any other items when they enter a creator code while playing.

How to apply for a Creator Code?

To be able to apply for a Creator Code, you must sign up for Supercell’s Creator Program — this requires a certain number of followers on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.

How long does support for a creator last?

The support for a creator remains in force until you alter your code or until you take it out from your Clash of Clans account setting. Whenever you play the game after entering a code, that support goes on as long as the code is active.

