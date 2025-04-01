Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes: A Tale Of Thieves season, battle rewards rework, and more

Supercell has released the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes, notifying the community about a few changes in the game. For starters, players can no longer win chests from battles. As a result, the Magic Key has been removed from the title. Furthermore, Season Shop and Banner Tokens will soon also be done away with.

This article lists the complete Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes.

Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes: All you need to know

Chest queue removed, as announced in the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes (Image via Supercell)

Here are the complete Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes:

How new Battle Rewards work

Battle Rewards now include Lucky Drops, Bonus Rewards, and Crowns. Bonus Rewards can be either Random Cards or Gold. Random Cards are chosen from those you’ve already unlocked and can be Common, Rare, or Epic, depending on the Card rarities available in your current Arena.

For your first three wins* each day, you’ll score Lucky Drops, Bonus Rewards, and Crowns! Keep it going, and your next seven wins* will bring you Bonus Rewards and Crowns. After that, every win will keep the Crowns coming!

*Starting now, the developers will experiment with rewards and wins for four weeks. As a result, players’ rewards are likely to vary.

Bonus Crowns

For your first three Battles each day, you’ll earn five extra Crowns per Battle — up to 15 bonus Crowns daily.

What happens to Chests Queue and Chest Keys?

Any chests available will be instantly opened and the rewards granted. Chest Keys will be converted into Gold.

1 Chest Key = 5,000 Gold (Max = 150,000 Gold, for 30 Keys)

Season rewards

Here are the changes to season rewards in the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes:

With this update, we’ve closed the Season Shop in its current form, removed Season Tokens, and shared Season Rewards across the game. This is an attempt to make the best rewards accessible to all players and give everyone the freedom to enjoy their favorite modes without being forced into seasonal events.

Despite offering many great rewards, the Season Shop wasn’t very popular. Some players didn’t participate in seasonal events, while others didn’t know the shop even existed.

Starting with the April season, the Wild Shard will be added to the free Pass Royale, while the Evolution Shards and the Book of Cards will be given as rewards for completing Milestone and Community Events.

Banner Box

As announced in the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes, the Banner Box and Banner Tokens are being removed from the game. Frames and Decorations can still be earned through Challenges, Events, Lucky Drops, Pass Royale, and purchased from the Shop.

Banner Tokens will be converted to Gold and removed from the game; the Banner Tokens offer will also be removed from the Season Shop at the same time.

100 Banner Tokens = 2,000 Gold, with a maximum conversion of 2,000 Banner Tokens (40,000 Gold).

New season: A Tale of Thieves

The Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes announced these troops will arrive in April 2025 (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about the upcoming season:

New Champion: Boss Bandit

Boss Bandit is the first 6-Elixir Champion!

She’s built for bold plays and big impact. Like the classic Bandit, she can Dash toward enemies, but with a powerful twist.

Her active ability, Getaway Grenade, lets her teleport backward before dashing back in for a surprise attack. Even better? When she drops to 50% HP, her ability cooldown resets, giving skilled players a chance to turn the tide!

New Evolution: Executioner

Executioner upgraded his axe and now delivers extra damage to nearby units and knocks them back! This makes him much deadlier at close range and tougher to take down — perfect for controlling the battlefield.

Executioner Evolution and Boss Bandit will enter the Arena on April 7, 2025.

Improved Pathfinding

Here are the changes to pathfinding, as announced in the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes:

Troops and Building: Troops can now see Buildings and adjust their movement in advance instead of walking straight into them and only navigating around after a collision.

Troops can now see Buildings and adjust their movement in advance instead of walking straight into them and only navigating around after a collision. Troops and Lanes: Troops now rely much less on lanes. Previously, they would move horizontally to reach their lane before advancing. Now, they move diagonally, making their pathing more natural.

While the core Troop movements are changing, we aim to preserve as many existing interactions as possible. Our goal is to make movement more consistent and predictable and fix bugs, we don’t want to shake up the meta or invalidate any decks or strategies.

Lucky Drops

The Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes reveal the following changes about Lucky Drops:

Every Lucky Drop now has an increased chance to unlock a new Card.

4-star Lucky Drops can now upgrade to 5-star. 2-star and 3-star Lucky Drops have a higher chance to upgrade to 4-star, but a lower chance to reach 5-star.

Additionally, 3-star Lucky Drops now include Tower Troops.

Daily Streak

The Streak Reward is now merged with Battle Rewards — but the visuals are still here, and they’re more epic than ever. Your profile literally catches fire when you’re on a streak!

Your current streak length is also proudly displayed in your profile!

Play Again

After a Battle, a new ‘Play Again’ button lets you instantly start matchmaking in the same game mode. This option isn’t available in Clan Wars or in Tournaments and Challenges where you’ve reached the loss limit.

Other changes and bug fixes

Here are the other changes in bug fixes announced in the Clash Royale April 2025 update patch notes:

Hoggy Bank has been moved to the Shop.

Latency has been improved.

Cosmetic selection has been improved: The Deck Collection now displays your active Tower Skin and allows you to easily choose your active cosmetics through a new edit option.

Lucky Drops are opening faster.

Rage now increases Executioner and Ram Rider’s Attack Speed.

All Cards that spawn groups of 3 or more Troops in any formation now correctly mirror the deployment on different sides of the Arena (Royal Recruits, Royal Hogs, Guards, Rascals, Goblins, Barbarians, Skeleton Army, Skeleton Barrel, Zappies, Bats, Minions & Minion Horde).

Stats scale more consistently across rarities.

Added the option to copy the link to a private tournament by tapping and holding on its name.

Friend request pop-up no longer closes if your teammate leaves the chat.

Fixed various cases where Hunter Evolution would not net other Troops.

Fixed Air Troops not getting grounded by Hunter Evolution’s net.

Fixed various cases of Troops getting visually stuck in the air or on the ground.

Fixed Troops being able to cross the river when knocked upwards by Mega Knight Evolution.

Fixed Electro Giant not always being knocked back when hit by Mega Knight Evolution.

Fixed various issues with Rune Giant’s enchantment.

Fixed various issues with Monk’s Pensive Protection;

Fixed missing Evolution diamond indicator for various Troops.

Fixed various inconsistencies with the Royal Chef Pancake buff.

Fixed Troops not spawning when buffed by Royal Chef (for example, Battle Ram and Elixir Golem)

Rune Giant can no longer enchant Troops while captured by Goblin Cage Evolution.

Evolved Electro Dragon, enchanted by Rune Giant, now deals bonus damage every third attack rather than every third lightning bounce.

Royal Chef’s Pancake can now hit dashing units and Mighty Miner when underground.

