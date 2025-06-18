Clash Royale Card Mastery reward changes explained (June 17, 2025)

Supercell has implemented a significant change to the Clash Royale Card Mastery rewards system on June 17, 2025. It changes the way you collect and store Gems in the game through a major shift in their availability. If you’ve been relying on Card Mastery for your Gem stockpile, it’s important to understand what’s changing and how it will affect your progression.

This article explains these adjustments to the Clash Royale Card Mastery reward system.

Reshuffling of Gem rewards in the Clash Royale Card Mastery system

Starting with this update, the Gem rewards for Card Mastery are reduced. Regular Cards now offer 100 Gems instead of 150, and Champion Cards drop from 300 Gems to 100, decreasing the overall number of Gems available through Mastery tasks.

Furthermore, 2,525 Gems are relocated from the Clash Royale Card Mastery rewards to the Trophy Road, allowing you to access them through regular gameplay. Instead of being locked behind long, card-specific milestones, you can now be more flexible by advancing in Trophy Road.

Details of the Clash Royale Card Mastery system

Card Mastery was added in March 2022 (Image via Supercell)

Card Mastery in Clash Royale is one of the most rewarding features you can unlock once you reach King Level 7. It’s designed to track your performance with each card and reward you for completing specific in-game tasks.

Every time you use a card in battle, you work toward completing these tasks, earning valuable resources like duplicate Cards, Gold, Wild Cards, Experience, and Gems. You’ll also collect special Mastery badges for your profile to showcase your skill with each Clash Royale card you master.

To start a card’s Mastery path, you must win five battles using that card and meet its required upgrade level, which varies based on rarity. Thereafter, you’ll unlock three sets of tasks in the Clash Royale Card Mastery system.

The first set involves straightforward objectives, such as dealing a certain amount of damage or, for spawner buildings, producing a specific number of troops. It’s a simple way to get used to a card’s mechanics while earning useful rewards.

The second set of tasks raises the difficulty, asking you to destroy a set number of enemy troops or land a certain number of hits on Crown Towers.

The third and final set is the most challenging. You’ll face complex goals like attacking multiple enemies in one deployment or dealing damage a certain number of times per battle.

