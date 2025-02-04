Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes (Season 68): All buffs and nerfs explained

Supercell has rolled out the Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes, introducing multiple nerfs and buffs in the ongoing Lumber Love season. Key nerfs target powerful cards like Dart Goblin, P.E.K.K.A, and Goblinstein, while buffs aim to improve the performance of underutilized units like Fire Spirit and Musketeer.

This article provides the list of all buffs and nerfs that are part of the Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes.

All nerfs of Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes

1) Dart Goblin

Ranged damage: 142 → 135 (-5%)

Supercell is partially reverting Dart Goblin’s damage buff from June 2024 to balance Spell Bait decks. Despite this reduction, the Dart Goblin can eliminate Spear Goblins with a single attack.

2) Goblinstein

Monster hitpoints: 2598 → 2393 (-8%)

Following January 2025's update to Doctor, the Monster unit of Goblinstein is now receiving an HP reduction to balance its overall power.

3) P.E.K.K.A

Range: 1.6 tiles → 1.2 tiles (-25%)

Last year’s range increase helped P.E.K.K.A’s performance, but subsequent card releases like Wizard Evolution and Royal Chef have amplified her effectiveness beyond expectations. The range buff is now being reverted as part of the Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes.

4) Lava Hound

Lava Pups' damage: 90 → 84 (-7%)

Lava Hound, in combination with Goblin Giant Evolution, has seen significant synergy with Royal Chef. To maintain balance, Lava Pups' damage is being reduced.

5) Goblin Giant Evolution

Goblin spawn speed: 1.5s → 1.8s (20%)

Goblin Giant Evolution's Goblin spawn rate is being slowed down to reduce its overall damage output in the Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes.

6) Royal Chef

Cooking time: 18-30s → 24-40s (33%)

18-30s → 24-40s (33%) Hit speed: 0.9s → 1s (11%)

0.9s → 1s (11%) Buff threshold: 20% → 33%

Royal Chef’s powerful pancake mechanic is receiving adjustments to reduce the number of pancakes generated. The Cooking Time is being increased. Moreover, a new mechanic slows his cooking speed when a Tower is destroyed, preventing players from sacrificing a Tower for stronger offensive pushes.

All buffs in Clash Royale February 2025 balance changes

Giant Snowball Evolution card (Image via Supercell)

1) Fire Spirit

Range: 2 → 2.5 (25%)

Fire Spirit has struggled to keep up with Ice Spirit and Electro Spirit. Increasing its Range improves its effectiveness and brings it in line with other Spirits. This change also applies to Furnace, which spawns the Fire Spirit every five seconds.

2) Musketeer

First hit speed: 0.8s → 0.7s (-13%)

Musketeer has been overshadowed by other ranged troops. Reducing her first hit speed slightly improves her responsiveness, making her a more viable choice. This change also affects the Three Musketeers card, which summons them as a group.

3) Giant Snowball Evolution

Roll distance: 4 tiles → 4.5 tiles (13%)

Giant Snowball Evolution's rolling ability lacked impact compared to other Evolutions. The increased Roll Distance makes it a more competitive choice, allowing players to stop massive enemy pushes.

