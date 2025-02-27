  • home icon
Clash Royale Hunter Evolution: Stats, ability, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:40 IST
Hunter Evolution is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Hunter Evolution is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution is set to release in March 2025, as the title's 30th card evolution. Once unlocked, the evo requires two cycles to activate, so every third Hunter deployed will be an evolved variant. The Hunter Evolution gains the Net Gun ability, trapping any unit to the ground for easy damage.

This article further highlights the details of the upcoming Clash Royale Hunter Evolution.

Ability and the other details of the Clash Royale Hunter Evolution

Profile icon for the Hunter Evolution in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Profile icon for the Hunter Evolution in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Stats

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution has the same stats as its regular counterpart. The stats of a Level 9 Hunter are given below:

  • Hitpoints: 735
  • Damage: 70 x 10
  • DPS: 318
  • First Hit Speed: 0.8 sec
  • Hit Speed: 2.2 sec
  • Deploy Time: 1 sec
  • Range: 4 tiles
  • Projectile Range: 6.5 sec
  • Target: Air and Ground
  • Cost: 4 elixir
  • Rarity: Epic

Ability: Net Gun

Lava Hound trapped in the Hunter&#039;s net (Image via Supercell)
Lava Hound trapped in the Hunter's net (Image via Supercell)

The ability of Clash Royale Hunter Evolution is called the Net Gun. It is activated prior to the Evo's first attacks and prompts him to shoot a net that locks the nearest target to the ground. Any target struck with this attack is unable to attack or move.

This ability can be used to stop ground and air units in their tracks. Once the net is shot, the Hunter Evolution proceeds to fire normal bullets. Moreover, if a Flying Troop is trapped in the net, it can be attacked as a ground troop.

The net is only fired before the Hunter Evolution's first attack. So, it's generally not used multiple times against the same enemy.

Release date and how to unlock

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution will be released on March 3, 2025, when the title's season 69 goes live. The card evolution will be unlocked when the player collects six of its shards.

Players who purchase the Season 69 Pass Royale will get immediate access to six evolution shards. On the other hand, Free-to-Play (F2P) players have to grind and collect wild evolution shards from the following means:

  • Level Up Chest
  • Lucky Drops
  • Shop offers
  • Last reward of the free Pass Royale
  • Season Shop
Edited by Angad Sharma
