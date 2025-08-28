Clash Royale maintenance break (August 28, 2025): Schedule and how to get free secret Emote

Supercell announced a Clash Royale maintenance break on August 28, 2025, to prepare for the arrival of Season 75, which is scheduled for September 2025. While the developer announced a short Clash Royale maintenance break on the official announcement post, it ended up lasting longer than usual.This article will talk about everything you need to know about the Clash Royale maintenance on August 28, 2025.Clash Royale maintenance break August 28, 2025: Schedule and moreThe Clash Royale maintenance break began on August 28, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am UTC. While the developer announced that it would be a short maintenance, it lasted for approximately two hours, after which the game came back online.According to Supercell, this maintenance was to set up the upcoming Clash Royale season. Thus, players are expecting to see the leaked Work-in-Progress balance changes for September 2025 implemented in the game.Clash Royale @ClashRoyaleLINKWe’re kicking off a short maintenance in 10 minutes to set up the new season. Won't take long!These tweaks include nerfs to cards like Minions, Spirit Empress, Evolved Furnace, and Canoneer, buffs to cards like Dark Prince, Goblinstein, and Little Prince, a new card rework, and more.According to a recent official post, a new spell card called Vines is also arriving in Season 75. It can slow down multiple enemies, bring air troops to ground, and more.How to get a new secret emote in Clash RoyaleAccording to a recent X post from Clash Royale content creator, @RoyaleAPI, a new Secret Emote has been made available in the Supercell Store, which you can collect for free.You can get the Baby Dragon Face Lick Emote by using the &quot;BLOWTHEMAWAY&quot; code in the Supercell Store.Check out the step-by-step guide below for details:Step 1: Click on this link and log in with your credentials.Step 2: Scroll down to the &quot;Claim your free emote: Baby Dragon&quot; section.Step 3: Click on &quot;Enter the Code.&quot;Step 4: Enter &quot;BLOWTHEMAWAY&quot; in the box under &quot;Redeem a Store Code.&quot;Step 5: Click on &quot;Submit.&quot;Step 6: Click on &quot;Claim&quot; to claim the emote.You can also scan the QR code provided in the X embed above to arrive at the Supercell Store for Clash Royale. Then, proceed to scroll down to the &quot;Redeem a Store Code&quot; section and enter the code there. Next, follow the rest of the instructions from step five to redeem the code.