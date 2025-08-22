  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Leaks hint at Clash Royale September balance changes

Leaks hint at Clash Royale September balance changes

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 22, 2025 11:47 GMT
Clash Royale September balance changes
Clash Royale September balance changes 2025 according to leaks (Image via Supercell)

A recent leak from a reliable Clash Royale content creator @RoyaleAPI suggests the upcoming Work-in-progress (WIP) Clash Royale September balance changes. According to the leak, the WIP balance changes for season 75 will bring four nerfs, three buffs, a new rework, and some bugfixes to balance the meta.

Ad

Here's everything we know so far about the leaked Clash Royale September balance changes.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers area advisesd to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All nerfs

There may be three nerfs in the Clash Royale September balance changes 2025. Evolved Furnace might receive its second consecutive nerf after the WIP changes, along with Minions, Canoneer, and Spirit Empress.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: How to get Furnace Emote for free in Clash Royale

Ad

Heere are the changes, as per the leaks:

Minions

  • Hit Speed (reduced by 9%): Reduced from 1/1.0 Hits per second to 1/1.1 Hits per second.
  • Hits (reduced by 9%): Reduced from 1.00 Hits per second to 0.909 Hits per second.

Spirit Empress

  • HP (Air) (reduced by 10%): Reduced from 1318 Hitpoints to 1192 Hitpoints.

Evolved Furnace

  • Hot Spawn Frequency (Reduced by 25%): Reduced from 1/1.8 Spawns per second to 1/2.4 Spawns per second.
  • Hot Spawn Frequency (Reduced by 25%): Reduced from 0.556 Spawns per second to 0.417 Spawns per second.
Ad

Canoneer

  • Hit Speed (reduced by 5%): 1/2.1 Hits per second to 1/2.2 Hits per second.
  • Hit Speed (reduced by 5%): Reduced from 0.476 Hits per second to 0.455 Hits per second.

Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All buffs

Only three cards may get buffs in the Clash Royale September balance changes: Dark Prince, Little Prince, and Goblinstein.

Also read: Best Evo Archer deck in Clash Royale

Here are the leaked details:

Ad

Dark Prince

  • Damage (increased by 7%): Increased from 248 Hit Points to 266 Hit Points.
  • Charge Damage (increased by 7%): Increased from 496 Hit Points to 532 Hit Points.

Goblinstein

  • Monster HP (increased by 4%): Increased from 2304 Hit Points to 2385 Hit Points.

Little Prince

  • Ability Knockback (increased by 25%): Increased from 2.00 tiles to 2.50 tiles.
  • Ability Damage (increased by 11%): Increased from 230 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points.

Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All Rework and bugfix

According to the leaked September balance changes in Clash Royale, Goblin Curse card was reworked and The Log card got some bug fixes on.

Ad

Here are the leaked details:

Goblin Curse (rework)

  • Damage Multiplier (reduced by 100%): Reduced from 20% to 0%
  • Damage (increased by 17%): Increased from 180 Hit Points to 210 Hit Points.
  • Tower Damage (increased by 67%): Increased from 36 Hit Points to 60 Hit Points.

The Log (Bugfix)

  • Damage (increased by 1%): Increased from 266 Hit Points to 268 Hit Points.

Also read: How to get three free Evo Shards for Executioner in Clash Royale

The new, reworked Goblin Curse card supposedly has its damage multipliers reduced, but the increase in Damage and Tower Damage Hit Points could make it more powerful than ever. The apparent bugfix of The Log card, along with the other nerfs and buffs, is potentially a step toward a more balanced meta in Season 75.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications