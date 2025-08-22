Leaks hint at Clash Royale September balance changes

A recent leak from a reliable Clash Royale content creator @RoyaleAPI suggests the upcoming Work-in-progress (WIP) Clash Royale September balance changes. According to the leak, the WIP balance changes for season 75 will bring four nerfs, three buffs, a new rework, and some bugfixes to balance the meta.Here's everything we know so far about the leaked Clash Royale September balance changes.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers area advisesd to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All nerfsThere may be three nerfs in the Clash Royale September balance changes 2025. Evolved Furnace might receive its second consecutive nerf after the WIP changes, along with Minions, Canoneer, and Spirit Empress.Also read: How to get Furnace Emote for free in Clash RoyaleWork-in-progress balance changes for Clash Royale - September 2025 Season 75 - RoyaleAPI byu/RoyaleAPI inClashRoyaleHeere are the changes, as per the leaks:MinionsHit Speed (reduced by 9%): Reduced from 1/1.0 Hits per second to 1/1.1 Hits per second.Hits (reduced by 9%): Reduced from 1.00 Hits per second to 0.909 Hits per second.Spirit EmpressHP (Air) (reduced by 10%): Reduced from 1318 Hitpoints to 1192 Hitpoints.Evolved FurnaceHot Spawn Frequency (Reduced by 25%): Reduced from 1/1.8 Spawns per second to 1/2.4 Spawns per second.Hot Spawn Frequency (Reduced by 25%): Reduced from 0.556 Spawns per second to 0.417 Spawns per second.CanoneerHit Speed (reduced by 5%): 1/2.1 Hits per second to 1/2.2 Hits per second.Hit Speed (reduced by 5%): Reduced from 0.476 Hits per second to 0.455 Hits per second.Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All buffsOnly three cards may get buffs in the Clash Royale September balance changes: Dark Prince, Little Prince, and Goblinstein.Also read: Best Evo Archer deck in Clash RoyaleHere are the leaked details:Dark PrinceDamage (increased by 7%): Increased from 248 Hit Points to 266 Hit Points.Charge Damage (increased by 7%): Increased from 496 Hit Points to 532 Hit Points.GoblinsteinMonster HP (increased by 4%): Increased from 2304 Hit Points to 2385 Hit Points.Little PrinceAbility Knockback (increased by 25%): Increased from 2.00 tiles to 2.50 tiles.Ability Damage (increased by 11%): Increased from 230 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points.Leaked Clash Royale September balance changes: All Rework and bugfixAccording to the leaked September balance changes in Clash Royale, Goblin Curse card was reworked and The Log card got some bug fixes on.Here are the leaked details:Goblin Curse (rework)Damage Multiplier (reduced by 100%): Reduced from 20% to 0%Damage (increased by 17%): Increased from 180 Hit Points to 210 Hit Points.Tower Damage (increased by 67%): Increased from 36 Hit Points to 60 Hit Points.The Log (Bugfix)Damage (increased by 1%): Increased from 266 Hit Points to 268 Hit Points.Also read: How to get three free Evo Shards for Executioner in Clash RoyaleThe new, reworked Goblin Curse card supposedly has its damage multipliers reduced, but the increase in Damage and Tower Damage Hit Points could make it more powerful than ever. The apparent bugfix of The Log card, along with the other nerfs and buffs, is potentially a step toward a more balanced meta in Season 75.