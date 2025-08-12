Three best Evo Archer Decks in Clash Royale

After Clash Royale's recent announcement about the free Archer Evolution, the community is desperately looking for the best Evo Archer Decks in Clash Royale. However, it is hard to find the best cards that can complement the troop's strengths, like the versatility and long-range shooting in the battleground, to increase the player's chances of winning.
Therefore, this article tries to suggest three of the best Evo Archer Decks in Clash Royale to help the readers stay a step ahead of their peers. Read on to explore more.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's points of view.
Best Evo Archer Decks in Clash Royale to increase your win rate
1) Royal Hog Cycle with Evo Archers
The Royal Hog Cycle with Evo Archers deck is among the best Evo Archer decks in Clash Royale. Check out the composition below:
- Royal Hog
- Evolved Archers
- Little Prince
- Ice Spirit
- Earthquake
- Royal Delivery
- Log
- Skeletons
The rapid cycle and the meta troops help this deck composition run riot on the battlefield. The Evolved Archers provide high DPS and range, dealing immense damage to enemy towers and troops. They support the Royal Hogs in their split-lane attacks by sniping defending troops.
The Little Prince helps guard the Evo Archers, maximizing their longevity and damage output. Besides, the fast cycle of this deck allows players to rotate back to the Evolved Archers for sustained defensive and offensive capabilities.
2) X-Bow Siege Cycle with Evolved Archers
The key to success for this Siege deck is to keep your X-Bows safe. Check out the composition below:
- Archers Evolution
- Tesla Evolution
- X-Bow
- Knight
- Fireball
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- Log
This classic siege deck is perfect for bringing the best out of the Ecolved Archers. While the Tesla Evo cards provide considerable defense against the tanky troops and swarmy units, the cheaper cards like the Skeletons and Logs help provide extra defense and rotate defensive options.
Players can field the X-Bows on their side of the arena and use the Evo Archers and Knight to counter the ground and air threats from the enemies. This way, the X-Bow can lock in on its targets to help secure a win.
3) Electro Giant Monk Beatdown
The Electro Giant Monk deck is one of the best Evo Archer Decks in Clash Royale, and it relies on the Electro Giant to secure a victory.
Check out the deck composition below:
- Archers Evolution
- Skeletons Evolution
- Electro Giant
- Balloon
- Monk
- Phoenix
- Arrows
- Tornado
The anti-swarm cards for this deck are the Arrows and the Tornado. Evo Archers serve as a counter to air units, while skeletons give a hard time to the ground units. The Phoenix can also attack the air units when your Evo Archers are busy giving backup to the Electro Giants.
However, the Electro Giant serves as the main winning condition for this deck. Send the Archer behind them to take out the defending enemy troops. However, if you need saving from the enemy's siege, like the X-Bow or Mortar, the Balloons can effectively take them down.
This is the final week of Clash Royale's Four Weeks Four Evolutions Unleashed event, and you get to evolve your Archer by completing certain in-game milestones. Get your Archer evolved for the increased DPS and range boost, and use any of these decks to secure victories in the arena.