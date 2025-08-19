  • home icon
  • How to get Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale

How to get Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:44 GMT
Executioner Evolution Shards for free
Clash Royale Heavy Hitter event brings three Executioner Evolution Shards for you (Image via Supercell)

Supercell announced a new event that can help fans earn three Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale. Players need six Executioner Evolution Shards to evolve the Executioner card and deploy the more powerful, evolved version into the battle. As per the recent X post, three of them will be available in the Clash Royale Heavy Hitter event.

This article talks about how to get three Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale for free.

Get three Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale for free

The Clash Royale Heavy Hitter event begins on August 19, 2025, and while the X post does not reveal a release date, the video attached mentions that it will last for five days and 12 hours. So, this event is expected to be live in the game until August 25, 2025.

This event brings different milestones that you can complete by winning matches and earning crowns. Three of these milestones provide one Executioner Evolution Shard in Clash Royale for free. You can get two Battle Banners, three Lucky Drops, two Chests, and three Evolution Shards.

There are 10 milestones in this event. Check out the number of crowns you require to complete each of them below:

  • First milestone (15 Crowns): Battle Banner Firestorm
  • Second milestone (25 Crowns): One Lucky Drop
  • Third milestone (35 Crowns): One Clash Royale Chest
  • Fourth milestone (45 Crowns): One Lucky Drop
  • Fifth milestone (55 Crowns): One Executioner Evolution Shard
  • Sixth milestone (65 Crowns): Battle Banner Wielding the Flame
  • Seventh milestone (80 Crowns): One Lucky Drop
  • Eighth milestone (110 Crowns): One Executioner Evolution Shard
  • Ninth milestone (140 Crowns): One Clash Royale Chest
  • 10th milestone (175 Crowns): One Executioner Evolution Shard

While you can get the three Executioner Evolution Shards in Clash Royale for free, you will need three more Shards to evolve this card and deploy it into battle. You can get these shards from events like these, offers in the in-game shop, and other special challenges. You can also get them from Legendary Lucky Drop and Level-Up Chests.

