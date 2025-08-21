How to get Clash Royale Furnace Emote code 

A Clash Royale Furnace Emote code has been circulating for the last couple of days. Those who follow any Clash Royale content creators on social media may have seen a QR code offering an Angry Furnace Emote for free. With the recent rework, followed by a slight nerf, the Furnace card is currently one of the best-balanced cards in the game.This article provides details about the Clash Royale Furnace Emote Code to help you earn a special emote.Clash Royale Furnace Emote code: How to get and use itThe community learned about the Clash Royale Furnace Emote card from a recent post from @RoyaleAPI. According to X post, a code you can redeem for this Angry Furnace card is available in the Supercell store.Also read: Best EVO Archer decks in Clash RoyaleThe Clash Royale Furnace Emote Code as shown in the post is ANGRYFURNACE, and here's how you can earn the emote:Step 1: Click on this link.Step 2: Scroll down to the &quot;Claim your free furnace emote&quot; section.Step 3: Click on &quot;Enter the Code.&quot;Step 4: Enter &quot;ANGRYFURNACE&quot; in the box under &quot;Redeem a Store Code.&quot;Step 5: Click on &quot;Submit.&quot;Step 6: Click on &quot;Claim&quot; to claim the emote.You can also scan the QR code to arrive at the official Supercell Store for Clash Royale. After that, scroll down directly to the &quot;Redeem a Store Code&quot; and follow the rest of the instructions from step four to complete the process.Three Evolution Shards are also available for free in Clash RoyaleThe new Clash Royale event, Heavy Hitter, has 10 milestones you can complete by collecting a certain number of Crowns to earn some exciting in-game assets. Three of these rewards include three Evolution Shards for the Executioner card. It requires six shards to evolve the Executioner. So, this is a great chance for the community to get half of them for free. Besides, there are plenty of Lucky Drops and Chests among the rewards of this event, and if you're lucky, you might get to grab a few more Shards from them, which can boost your in-game progress.