How to get Clash Royale Furnace Emote code 

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 21, 2025 12:28 GMT
Clash Royale Furnace Emote Code
Get the Clash Royale Furnace Emote for free from store (Image via Supercell)

A Clash Royale Furnace Emote code has been circulating for the last couple of days. Those who follow any Clash Royale content creators on social media may have seen a QR code offering an Angry Furnace Emote for free. With the recent rework, followed by a slight nerf, the Furnace card is currently one of the best-balanced cards in the game.

This article provides details about the Clash Royale Furnace Emote Code to help you earn a special emote.

Clash Royale Furnace Emote code: How to get and use it

The community learned about the Clash Royale Furnace Emote card from a recent post from @RoyaleAPI. According to X post, a code you can redeem for this Angry Furnace card is available in the Supercell store.

The Clash Royale Furnace Emote Code as shown in the post is ANGRYFURNACE, and here's how you can earn the emote:

  • Step 1: Click on this link.
  • Step 2: Scroll down to the "Claim your free furnace emote" section.
  • Step 3: Click on "Enter the Code."
  • Step 4: Enter "ANGRYFURNACE" in the box under "Redeem a Store Code."
  • Step 5: Click on "Submit."
  • Step 6: Click on "Claim" to claim the emote.

You can also scan the QR code to arrive at the official Supercell Store for Clash Royale. After that, scroll down directly to the "Redeem a Store Code" and follow the rest of the instructions from step four to complete the process.

Three Evolution Shards are also available for free in Clash Royale

The new Clash Royale event, Heavy Hitter, has 10 milestones you can complete by collecting a certain number of Crowns to earn some exciting in-game assets. Three of these rewards include three Evolution Shards for the Executioner card.

It requires six shards to evolve the Executioner. So, this is a great chance for the community to get half of them for free. Besides, there are plenty of Lucky Drops and Chests among the rewards of this event, and if you're lucky, you might get to grab a few more Shards from them, which can boost your in-game progress.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

