Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details explored

Supercell is releasing another new card in Clash Royale after introducing the Spirit Empress card just two months ago. Vines Spell, the 121st card of the game, is a three-elixir Epic Spell with a powerful mechanic. It entangles the three highest hitpoints troops or buildings in the area where it's dropped, stunning and inflicting damage on them. Also, if the troop is in the air, it brings them back to the ground.
Read on to learn more about the Vines Spell in Clash Royale.
Everything you need to know about Vines Spell in Clash Royale
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Speciality
Vines Spell immobilizes three targets that have the highest hitpoints in the area where it's dropped. This is what makes the Spell an excellent choice in offensive and defensive operations.
Also read: All Super Cards in Clash Royale
The Vines Spell functions much like the Freeze Spell, which freezes troops under its effect for a short time. If you're confused about which one to pick in battle, here's a comparison:
Another advantage of using the Vines Spell is how it pulls flying troops back to the ground and ensnares them, something that the Freeze Spell is incapable of.
Stats
These are the stats of the Vines Spell upgraded to Level 11:
- Damage per second: 162
- Crown Tower Damage per second: 30
- Count: 3
- Duration: 2.5 seconds
- Radius: 2.5
Release
Vines Spell will be released with the new season in Clash Royale on September 1, 2025. Although you will be able to unlock it from chests and Lucky Drops, the best way to obtain it is from the Supercell web store, where you can claim it for free.
Also read: 5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass Royale
Masteries
The Vines Spell will be released with two mastery task sets. They are:
Set 1: Damage Dealer
- 20 Vines cards: Deal 28,000 damage
- 6,000 Gold: Deal 85,000 damage
- 100 Gems: Deal 140,000 damage
Set 2: No Escape
- 9,000 Gold: Trap three troops at once 350 times
- 20 Epic Wild Cards: Trap three troops at once 1,000 times
- 15,000 Gold: Trap three troops at once 1,750 times
Also read: How to get Star Points in the game
More articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:
- 50 funny Clash Royale clan names in 2025
- 50 funny Clash Royale names in 2025
- 5 best card evolutions
- Mystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and more