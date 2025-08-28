Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details explored

Supercell is releasing another new card in Clash Royale after introducing the Spirit Empress card just two months ago. Vines Spell, the 121st card of the game, is a three-elixir Epic Spell with a powerful mechanic. It entangles the three highest hitpoints troops or buildings in the area where it's dropped, stunning and inflicting damage on them. Also, if the troop is in the air, it brings them back to the ground.

Read on to learn more about the Vines Spell in Clash Royale.

Everything you need to know about Vines Spell in Clash Royale

Entangle your enemies with the Vines Spell (Image via Supercell)

Speciality

Vines Spell immobilizes three targets that have the highest hitpoints in the area where it's dropped. This is what makes the Spell an excellent choice in offensive and defensive operations.

The Vines Spell functions much like the Freeze Spell, which freezes troops under its effect for a short time. If you're confused about which one to pick in battle, here's a comparison:

Card Radius Duration Damage Elixir Vines 2.5 2.5 405 3 Freeze 3.0 4 115 4

Another advantage of using the Vines Spell is how it pulls flying troops back to the ground and ensnares them, something that the Freeze Spell is incapable of.

Stats

These are the stats of the Vines Spell upgraded to Level 11:

Damage per second: 162

Crown Tower Damage per second: 30

Count: 3

Duration: 2.5 seconds

Radius: 2.5

Release

Vines Spell will be released with the new season in Clash Royale on September 1, 2025. Although you will be able to unlock it from chests and Lucky Drops, the best way to obtain it is from the Supercell web store, where you can claim it for free.

Masteries

The Vines Spell will be released with two mastery task sets. They are:

Set 1: Damage Dealer

20 Vines cards: Deal 28,000 damage

6,000 Gold: Deal 85,000 damage

100 Gems: Deal 140,000 damage

Set 2: No Escape

9,000 Gold: Trap three troops at once 350 times

20 Epic Wild Cards: Trap three troops at once 1,000 times

15,000 Gold: Trap three troops at once 1,750 times

