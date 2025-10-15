Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes, explored

Clash Royale Merger Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes are now live. According to an X post on the official page of Clash Royale, developer Supercell has brought in plenty of changes to balance out the Merge Tactics meta. There's also a fix to a bug where the Brawler Trait was buffing the whole team instead of Brawlers only.In this article, we will talk about the complete Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes. Read on to learn more.Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15: All nerfsSupercell has nerfed the Assassin, Coaching, Master Arena, and Monster Drink. According to the official blog post, the Assassin's critical attacks were putting a bit too much pressure on the enemy backline. Therefore, the developer has dialed back their Critical Chance and Damage to make things feel more fair and balanced.Coaching has been nerfed because the devs feel that the buffed Benched troops were too strong, encouraging players to keep them out of the game. The nerf to Master Arena is because some troops were getting overpowered after buffs. According to Supercell, some troops became overly powerful when buffed, which made it frustrating for players when they needed to move or sell them.And lastly, the Monster Drink has been nerfed because buffed high-cost units had become extremely powerful, and so their impact has now been reduced to keep things balanced. Check out the details below:Assasin4/4: Critical Chance: Reduced from 50% to 45% (-10%)4/4: Critical Damage: Reduced from 50% to 45% (-10%)CoachingHP Buff: Decreased from 100% to 50% (-50%)Damage Buff: Decreased from 50% to 30% (-40%)Master ArenaHP Buff: Reduced from 100% to 50% (-50%)Damage Buff: Reduced from 50% to 30% (-40%)Monster DrinkHP Buff: Reduced from 200% to 100% (-50%)Damage Buff: Reduced from 100% to 50% (-50%)Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15: All buffsEight items have received a buff in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15 update. As per the official blog post, the developer has buffed the Electro Giant, Skeleton Dragon, Royal Ghost, Electric, Ranger, Ace, Noble, and Goblin.The Electro Giant has been buffed because the developer wants it to tank using its special ability, instead of its HP. However, it is taking a little too long to get charged.Also read: Clash Royale October 2025 balance changesSplitting should be a strength for Skeleton Dragons, but their reduced HP had left them too fragile over time. Hence, they have got a buff in this update. Supercell also nerfed Royal Ghost last time, so a cooldown was added. However, that change reduced the card's output compared to its elixir cost, and therefore, it has also received a buff this time around.Clash Royale @ClashRoyaleLINKWe’re back online! Maintenance is over ✅Electric's stun bonus was tricky to trigger, so the developer has added a bit more power to make it feel better. Rangers were slow to ramp up, and even when they did, they had a hard time dealing with heavy tanks this season. Thus, Supercell is keeping their early appeal while giving them a bit more late-game power.Also read: Snoring Dragon Banner Set in Clash Royale for freeAce is a costly Trait that depends a lot on the Captain, so it has received a little extra survivability to make it more reliable. Since the Noble Trait stopped buffing the whole team, it felt a bit weak. As such, the developer has shown it some love to help it stand up to Clan and Goblins.And finally, Goblin Queen already shook things up with her randomness, but the Goblin Trait felt a bit too random on top of it, especially when you were aiming for 4-Elixir Goblins but got 2-Elixir ones instead. So, it has also received a buff in this update. Read on to learn more about the buffs:Electro GiantCooldown: Adjusted from 9/9/9/9 to 9/7/5/3 (-0/22/44/66%)Skeleton DragonAbility HP Cost: Reduced from 50% to 30% (-40%)Royal GhostHit Speed: Reduced from 0.9sec to 0.83sec (-10%)Electric2/2: Damage: Increased from 15% to 20% (+33%)RangerMax Stacks: Increased from 15 to 25 (+67%)Ace2/4: Heal from Damage Dealt: Increased from 0% to 40%4/4: Captain Bonus Damage: Increased from 60% to 70% (+13%)4/4: Heal from Damage Dealt: Increased from 50% to 70% (+40%)Goblin2/4: Adjusted from Gain a 2-Elixir Goblin to Gain a 2 or 3-Elixir Goblin4/4: Drop 3 or 4-Elixir Goblin: Increased from 60% to 100% (+67%)These are all the changes that arrived in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes.