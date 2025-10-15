Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes, explored

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 15, 2025 12:38 GMT
Clash ROyale Merge Tactics October 15 balance changes
Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15 balance changes are now live (Image via Supercell)

Clash Royale Merger Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes are now live. According to an X post on the official page of Clash Royale, developer Supercell has brought in plenty of changes to balance out the Merge Tactics meta. There's also a fix to a bug where the Brawler Trait was buffing the whole team instead of Brawlers only.

In this article, we will talk about the complete Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes. Read on to learn more.

Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15: All nerfs

Supercell has nerfed the Assassin, Coaching, Master Arena, and Monster Drink. According to the official blog post, the Assassin's critical attacks were putting a bit too much pressure on the enemy backline. Therefore, the developer has dialed back their Critical Chance and Damage to make things feel more fair and balanced.

Coaching has been nerfed because the devs feel that the buffed Benched troops were too strong, encouraging players to keep them out of the game. The nerf to Master Arena is because some troops were getting overpowered after buffs. According to Supercell, some troops became overly powerful when buffed, which made it frustrating for players when they needed to move or sell them.

And lastly, the Monster Drink has been nerfed because buffed high-cost units had become extremely powerful, and so their impact has now been reduced to keep things balanced. Check out the details below:

Assasin

  • 4/4: Critical Chance: Reduced from 50% to 45% (-10%)
  • 4/4: Critical Damage: Reduced from 50% to 45% (-10%)

Coaching

  • HP Buff: Decreased from 100% to 50% (-50%)
  • Damage Buff: Decreased from 50% to 30% (-40%)

Master Arena

  • HP Buff: Reduced from 100% to 50% (-50%)
  • Damage Buff: Reduced from 50% to 30% (-40%)

Monster Drink

  • HP Buff: Reduced from 200% to 100% (-50%)
  • Damage Buff: Reduced from 100% to 50% (-50%)

Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15: All buffs

Eight items have received a buff in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15 update. As per the official blog post, the developer has buffed the Electro Giant, Skeleton Dragon, Royal Ghost, Electric, Ranger, Ace, Noble, and Goblin.

The Electro Giant has been buffed because the developer wants it to tank using its special ability, instead of its HP. However, it is taking a little too long to get charged.

Also read: Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes

Splitting should be a strength for Skeleton Dragons, but their reduced HP had left them too fragile over time. Hence, they have got a buff in this update. Supercell also nerfed Royal Ghost last time, so a cooldown was added. However, that change reduced the card's output compared to its elixir cost, and therefore, it has also received a buff this time around.

Electric's stun bonus was tricky to trigger, so the developer has added a bit more power to make it feel better. Rangers were slow to ramp up, and even when they did, they had a hard time dealing with heavy tanks this season. Thus, Supercell is keeping their early appeal while giving them a bit more late-game power.

Also read: Snoring Dragon Banner Set in Clash Royale for free

Ace is a costly Trait that depends a lot on the Captain, so it has received a little extra survivability to make it more reliable. Since the Noble Trait stopped buffing the whole team, it felt a bit weak. As such, the developer has shown it some love to help it stand up to Clan and Goblins.

And finally, Goblin Queen already shook things up with her randomness, but the Goblin Trait felt a bit too random on top of it, especially when you were aiming for 4-Elixir Goblins but got 2-Elixir ones instead. So, it has also received a buff in this update. Read on to learn more about the buffs:

Electro Giant

  • Cooldown: Adjusted from 9/9/9/9 to 9/7/5/3 (-0/22/44/66%)

Skeleton Dragon

  • Ability HP Cost: Reduced from 50% to 30% (-40%)
Royal Ghost

  • Hit Speed: Reduced from 0.9sec to 0.83sec (-10%)

Electric

  • 2/2: Damage: Increased from 15% to 20% (+33%)

Ranger

  • Max Stacks: Increased from 15 to 25 (+67%)

Ace

  • 2/4: Heal from Damage Dealt: Increased from 0% to 40%
  • 4/4: Captain Bonus Damage: Increased from 60% to 70% (+13%)
  • 4/4: Heal from Damage Dealt: Increased from 50% to 70% (+40%)

Goblin

  • 2/4: Adjusted from Gain a 2-Elixir Goblin to Gain a 2 or 3-Elixir Goblin
  • 4/4: Drop 3 or 4-Elixir Goblin: Increased from 60% to 100% (+67%)

These are all the changes that arrived in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics October 15, 2025, balance changes.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

