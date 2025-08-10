Clash Royale Merge Tactics paused for CRL25 performance boost, back after Qualifiers 

Clash Royale Merge Tactics was abruptly paused without any prior notice on August 9, 2025. Supercell announced in an official X post that the mode will remain disabled until the CRL Qualifiers scheduled on August 10, 2025. At the time of writing, no further updates have been shared by the developer.
This article will mention everything we know so far about the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode.
When was Clash Royale Merge Tactics disabled?
According to the official post on August 9, 2025, the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode was disabled due to some technical issues. The developer announced that they disabled the game mode to improve performance for a smoother gameplay experience in the ongoing CRL 2025 Qualifiers and to preserve competitive integrity in the tournament.
The developer also mentioned that Merge tactics will return as soon as the CRL Qualifiers end on August 10, 2025.
When is the Clash Royale Merge Tactics coming back?
The Qualifier for Event 3 in CRL 2025 was scheduled on August 9-10, 2025, where players compete for the Golden Ticket and the Silver Ticket. The Golden Tickets grant access to the World Finals, given to the winners of the Qualifier Events. The Silver Ticket is given to the runner-up of the Qualifier Events, and it grants them access to the Last Chance Qualifier.
According to the CRL 2025 schedule, some Event 3 Qualifier games are also scheduled on August 16-17, 2025. Therefore, there is a chance that Merge Tactics will be disabled again during these dates.
The developer also had to close the game for maintenance just after the launch of Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode on July 4, 2025, due to issues certain players faced regarding progress reset. It was a maintenance break, and the game mode went live soon after the maintenance.
This time, it is about ensuring nothing goes wrong during the CRL Qualifier 2025. Merge Tactics will be back after the Qualifiers are over.
You can check out our article for details about some sudden nerfs while waiting for the Merge Tactics game mode to be back online.