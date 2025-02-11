Clash Royale patch notes (February 11, 2025): Balance changes and 2v2 Ladder bug fix 

The Clash Royale patch notes for the February 11, 2025, update are now live in-game after a brief maintenance. This minor patch brought back the 2v2 Ladder which was disabled earlier in the season. Berserker and Lumberjack Evolution have also received balance changes in this patch.

Read on to learn everything that was patched in the latest Clash Royale update.

Full Clash Royale patch notes for February 11, 2025

Here are the full Clash Royale patch notes released by Supercell on February 11, 2025:

Balance changes

Berserker and Lumberjack Evolution balance changes in Clash Royale patch notes (Image via Supercell)

Berserker

Hit Speed - 0.6 sec → 0.5 sec

0.6 sec → 0.5 sec Damage Per Second - +20%

Developer comments: Berserker ended up weaker than we had hoped, so we’re increasing her Hit Speed by 0.1 seconds. This change will boost her Damage Per Second and make her a stronger competitor in the Arena.

Lumberjack Evolution

Lumberjack Ghost’s life cannot be extended by Rage Spell.

Developer comments: We’ve received a lot of feedback on how strong the Lumberjack Evolution and Rage Spell combination was in high Trophy Arenas and on the Path of Legends. It was much stronger than we expected.

To prevent this from becoming a bigger issue, especially in the 2v2 Ladder—where two players could coordinate their Spells and extend the Ghost’s lifespan indefinitely—we have decided to remove this interaction. From now on, Lumberjack Ghost’s lifespan can no longer be extended by Rage Spell.

2v2 Ladder bug fix

Fixed an issue where reward Chest types were not refreshing after each game, causing players to receive the same type of Chest repeatedly.

Developer comments: With this issue resolved, you will be able to continue your progress from where you left off once the 2v2 Ladder is back online, and if you have received an incorrect Badge—we will update it after the Ladder ends. To compensate for the downtime, we are extending the 2v2 Ladder run until February 25th.

