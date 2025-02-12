Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 12, 2025)

There are two Coin Master links that grant free spins upon redemption on February 12, 2025. Moon Active posted them on the title’s official Facebook page. The developers haven’t shared any link that gives free coins upon redemption. The best way to get free spins is by redeeming the daily links because it doesn’t require much effort, spending money, or grinding in-game.

Below is the list of all the links that give free spins on February 12, 2025, and a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

Get 100 free spins by redeeming the below-given links (February 12, 2025)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that give free spins on February 12, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/yfWAPp - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/nSbWfA - 50 spins

The links above will expire after three days, so redeem them quickly for freebies. Moreover, each active link can give freebies only once per account.

A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (February 12, 2025)

Click the green Collect button to get the freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the Coin Master links of February 12, 2025:

Turn on the internet connection on your iOS or Android device.

Install the update from your device's respective app store if Moon Active has released any.

Tap every link from the above list.

All links will redirect you to the app installed on your device. Wait a few seconds for the app to load the required files and assets.

After the app completes the loading, it will display a green Collect button with reward details.

Claim all freebies from the link by clicking the button.

