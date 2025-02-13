  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 13, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 13, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 13, 2025 10:02 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 150 spins by redeeming active Coin Master links on February 13, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

To quickly progress in Coin Master, you need plenty of spins. This in-game resource can help you get resources to build villages, play events, and perform any activities. There are many ways exist to obtain spins, but they usually require you to spend time, effort, or real money at the in-app store. However, there is one method that grants them for free: using Moon Active's daily links.

Moon Active posts redeemable links daily on the title’s Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads pages. You can use them to claim a variety of rewards, including spins. Those available on February 13, 2025, only grant spins, not coins.

All Coin Master free spin links for February 13, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links offering free spins in Coin Master on February 13, 2025:

How to claim 150 spins from the Coin Master links of February 13, 2025

You can click on the green Collect button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)
You can click on the green Collect button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you should follow to get rewards from Coin Master links:

  • Step 1: Ensure the Android or iOS device on which you play the game has an active internet connection.
  • Step 2: Click on active link from the list above. This will open the app on your smartphone.
  • Step 3: Wait a few seconds for the app to load all required files and resources.
  • Step 4: Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. The box contains the number of spins the link grants and a green Collect button.
  • Step 5: Claim your rewards by hitting the Collect button.

The links listed above are only active for three days. They won’t grant freebies after they expire. For this reason, use them immediately to claim all applicable free spins.

Do also note that the links grant freebies only once per account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
