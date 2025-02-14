  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 14, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:23 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 250 free spins by redeeming active Coin Master links on February 14, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has shared five Coin Master links for February 14, 2025: two on the game's Facebook page, one on the Facebook Trading Group, one on Instagram, and another on Threads. You can get 50 spins from each link, which means you can bag a total of 250. It should be noted that none of these links offers coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the Moon Active links that grant free spins upon redemption on February 14, 2025.

Get 250 free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on February 14, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the links released by Moon Active for February 14, 2025 (image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by redeeming the links released by Moon Active for February 14, 2025 (image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer free spins in Coin Master on February 14, 2025:

A complete guide to claiming 250 spins from the active Coin Master links of February 14, 2025

Get free spins by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Moon Active's links is a walk in the park. All you need to do before the redemption process is activate the internet connection and install Coin Master’s latest version on your device. Then, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Tap on an active link. You can click on one from the list above. Each link will redirect you to the game installed on your device.
  • Step 2: The app will load the required files and assets, which takes a few seconds. Once this is done, a reward notification will appear on your screen, along with a green Collect button and the number of spins the link grants.
  • Step 3: Claim the applicable freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

The links listed above expire after three days, so you must redeem them quickly to claim all 250 spins. Moreover, each link grants free spins only once per account.

