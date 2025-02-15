  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 15, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 15, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 15, 2025 10:17 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are four Coin Master links available for February 15, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

It's easy to run out of Coin Master spins quickly because you need them to perform all activities in the game and boost your progression. While there are many ways to obtain spins, you must be willing to spend time and effort to do so. If you're looking for a more convenient method, you could always use the links released by Moon Active to acquire spins for free.

The developer has posted two links on the title’s Facebook page, one on Instagram, and another on X. They all grant spins, but none of them offer free coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the Moon Active links available on February 15, 2025.

Redeem Coin Master links to get spins on February 15, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that grant spins on February 15, 2025:

How to redeem Moon Active links (February 15, 2025)

Get free spins from the links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the daily free spins in Coin Master:

  • Step 1: Activate the internet connection on the device on which you play the game and update the app to the latest version.
  • Step 2: Click on a link from the list above to open the title on your handheld.
  • Step 3: Wait till the app loads all resources and displays a dialog box containing the reward details and a green Collect button. Tap this button to claim the applicable freebies.

You will only get freebies from the links above if you use them within three days. Additionally, you can use a link only once per account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
