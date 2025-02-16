  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 16, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 16, 2025 13:49 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can redeem four Coin Master links to get 200 spins on February 16, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are four Coin Master links you can redeem to get on February 16, 2025. They bestow only free spins and none grant free coins upon redemption. You can bag a total of 200 free spins by redeeming the links. Moon Active posted one link on the game’s official Instagram handle, one on the Facebook Trading Group, and two on the official Facebook page.

Below are all the free spins links for today and a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links that give free spins on February 16, 2025

You can redeem daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)
You can redeem daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The below-listed Coin Master links will help you obtain 200 spins on February 16, 2025:

You must redeem the above links as quickly as possible since they will expire after three days and won’t give freebies after that. Additionally, you can redeem each link only once to claim freebies.

A complete process to redeem the Coin Master links of February 16, 2025

You must click the Collect button to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
You must click the Collect button to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the active links of February 16, 2025 for free spins:

  • Switch the internet connection on your device.
  • Install the app to its latest version.
  • Click all the active links of February 16, 2025.
  • Each opens the app installed on your handheld.
  • The app will load the files and resources briefly. After that, it displays a green Collect button with the reward details of the clicked link.
  • Click the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies from the links.

