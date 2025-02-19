  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 19, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 19, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 19, 2025 10:21 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are four Coin Master links you can redeem to get free spins on February 19, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Four Coin Master links grant a total of 200 spins on February 19, 2025. Moon Active has shared one of these links on the title’s Instagram page, one on the Facebook Trading group, and two on the game's Facebook account. Each link grants 50 spins, but none offers coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the Moon Active links for February 19, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links to redeem free spins on February 19, 2025

You can redeem the daily links released by Moon Active to get free spins and other rewards (Image via Moon Active)
You can redeem the daily links released by Moon Active to get free spins and other rewards (Image via Moon Active)

The following links grant free Coin Master spins upon redemption on February 19, 2025:

These links expire after three days, which means you won’t get any freebies from them after this period. Moreover, a link grants free spins only once per account.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the free spin links of February 19, 2025

You can claim freebies from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim freebies from a link by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To obtain freebies from Coin Master links, first make sure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection. Update the game to the latest version if Moon Active has released one.

Then, click on a link from the list above. This will open the app on your device, loading the essential files and resources required to boot up.

Once this is done, you will see a dialog box containing a green Collect button and the details of rewards the link bestows. Claim all applicable free spins from the link by clicking on the Collect button.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
