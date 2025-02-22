Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 22, 2025)

You can redeem three Coin Master free spins links on February 22, 2025. Moon Active has shared two links on the title’s official Facebook and one on it's Instagram story. All the links grant 50 spins each upon redemption, helping you earn a total of 150 spins. However, the developers haven’t provided any links that grant free coins upon redemption today.
Here is the complete list of all the active free spins links for February 22, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them and claiming freebies.
Claim 150 free spins by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links on February 22, 2025
These links will grant freebies upon redemption on February 22, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/bZyByo - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/SGQOEn - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/ejlvsn - 50 spins
Get freebies from these links within three days, as they will expire after that period. On top of that, you can only redeem any active link once per account.
How to claim free spins from the daily links (February 22, 2025)
Here are the steps to get Coin Master free spins from the active links of February 22, 2025:
- Turn on Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
- Install the app’s latest version from the digital storefronts.
- Tap on all the active links you see in the above list.
- Every link opens the app on your device and starts loading the required files and resources.
- After the loading process is complete, you will see a dialog box with reward details and a green 'Collect' button.
- Add the freebies to your in-game inventory by tapping the button.
