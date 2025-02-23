  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 23, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:17 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are three Coin Master free spin links for February 23, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are three Coin Master links that provide free spins upon redemption on February 23, 2025. Moon Active hasn’t provided any link that gives free coins. You can find one free spins' link on the title’s official Instagram and two on the official Facebook page. Each link provides 50 free spins upon redemption, helping you obtain a total of 150 spins.

This article lists all free spin links for February 23, 2025, and a short guide to redeeming them.

List of all the Coin Master links for free spins (February 23, 2025)

Get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The below-given link bestows free spins upon redemption on February 23, 2025:

You must claim free spins from the above links within three days, or they will expire and won’t grant any free in-game items upon redemption. Moreover, every link provide free spins only once per account.

A complete guide to redeeming the daily links (February 23, 2025)

Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-given steps to claim freebies from the daily Coin Master links:

  • Connect your phone to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  • Install the app’s latest patch if Moon Active has released any.
  • Click any link from the above list of February 23, 2025.
  • It redirects you to the app on your device. Then, the app will load the assets required to boot up.
  • After the loading, you will see a dialog box containing a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link grants above it.
  • You can claim free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button.
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
