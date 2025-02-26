  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 26, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 26, 2025 09:53 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can claim 200 spins for free by redeeming the Coin master links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has shared four Coin Master links for February 26, 2025, that can be redeemed to get 60 spins from every link. The developers posted one link on the title’s official Trading Group on Facebook and two on its official Facebook page. They also uploaded one link to the official Instagram story handle. Your inventory will have 200 spins more upon redeeming all the links; none give free coins.

This article lists all working links for February 26, 2025, and a complete guide to claiming them.

List of all Coin Master links for free spins (February 26, 2025)

The daily links are the best and quickest sources for free spins (Image via Moon Active)
The daily links are the best and quickest sources for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master free spin links for February 26, 2025:

The links will remain active for three days, so you must redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can redeem and claim free spins only once from each active link.

How to claim free spins by redeeming the daily Coin Master links (February 26, 2025)

You can claim free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps you must follow to claim free spins from the daily links of February 26, 2025:

  • Connect your Android or iOS device to an active Wi-Fi connection or mobile data.
  • Download and install the latest patch if the developers have released any.
  • Tap every link from the above list for February 26, 2025.
  • Clicking each link instantly opens the app on your handheld. After that, the app will load all required resources and assets briefly.
  • The app displays a dialogue box after loading all the required files.
  • You can see the reward details and a green Collect button on the dialogue box.
  • Claim all freebies by clicking the Collect button.
