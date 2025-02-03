Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 3, 2025)

Moon Active posted four Coin Master links for February 3, 2025. The developers posted one link on X, another one on Threads, and two on the game’s official Facebook page. Each link gives 50 spins, helping you grab a total of 200 spins without any hassle. That said, none of the links give free coins.

This article contains all the links compiled in a list, along with a guide to claiming them.

Get 200 spins from the February 3, 2025 Coin Master links

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that give 200 free spins upon redemption on February 3, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/rkGNQg - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/aBNjPa - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/jqTOt… - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/GmCMtV - 50 spins

You should redeem the links as soon as possible as they expire within three days. On top of this, Moon Active allows using any particular link only once per account.

How to claiming all 200 spins from today’s active Coin Master links

You can get free spins from the links by tapping the button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps given below to claim Coin Master free spins from the links that are active on February 3, 2025:

Step 1: Connect your Android or iOS device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Connect your Android or iOS device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data. Step 2: Install any new updates to the Coin Master app.

Install any new updates to the Coin Master app. Step 3: Tap the active links of February 3, 2025.

Tap the active links of February 3, 2025. Step 4: Each link redirects you to the app on your handheld. The app will take a few seconds to load all the required files.

Each link redirects you to the app on your handheld. The app will take a few seconds to load all the required files. Step 5: After the loading completes, you will see a dialog box on the screen with reward details and a green 'Collect' button.

After the loading completes, you will see a dialog box on the screen with reward details and a green 'Collect' button. Step 6: Tap the button to transfer all applicable freebies to your in-game inventory.

