Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 4, 2025)

Obtaining spins is the top priority for most Coin Master players. This is because spins can help them build villages and progress in the game, play events, participate in tournaments, get cards, and more. You can purchase spins at the in-app store or farm them in-game. However, if you don’t want to make much effort, you can obtain them from the links often released by developer Moon Active.

While the links released for February 4, 2025, grant tons of free spins, they do not offer coins upon redemption. This article lists all the links active today and offers a guide on how to get spins from them.

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming the links released for February 4, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on February 4, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/zbjQRy - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/vlzuXg - 50 spins

How to claim freebies from daily Coin Master links (February 4, 2025)

You can receive free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem active Coin Master links within a few minutes. Follow these instructions to do so:

Step 1: Activate the internet connection on your iOS or Android device.

Activate the internet connection on your iOS or Android device. Step 2: Click on a link listed above. Each link opens the game on your device. Let the app load the files and assets required to boot up.

Click on a link listed above. Each link opens the game on your device. Let the app load the files and assets required to boot up. Step 3: Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. Along with the details of the rewards you will receive from the link, you will also find a Collect button. Tap this button to have all freebies sent to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above will expire after three days, so use them as soon as possible to claim all the freebies. Moreover, you can redeem each link only per account.

