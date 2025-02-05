  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 5, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 05, 2025 11:45 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can earn 100 spins for free by redeeming the active Coin Master links of February 5, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has uploaded two Coin Master links on the title's official Facebook page on February 5, 2025. These links will help you get 100 spins in total when redeemed. Such links can often be found on the title’s official X, Instagram, and Threads pages. In addition to spins, the links usually grant millions of coins as well.

That said, the developers haven’t shared any links that grant coins for today. This article will list all the active links offering free spins as of February 5, 2025.

Redeem the below-listed links to get 100 free spins in Coin Master (February 5, 2025)

You can get freebies by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You must consider a couple of factors before beginning the Coin Master links redemption process. First, you must claim freebies from the links within three days, as the links will expire after that period. Second, you can’t claim freebies from any particular link more than once.

That said, redeem the below-listed links to get 100 free spins today:

How to redeem the links to get free spins (February 5, 2025)

Click the button to get freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can redeem the Coin Master links with the below-listed steps for 100 free spins:

  • Connect your Android or iOS device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  • Tap every link one after the other, instantly opening the app on your device. Wait for a few seconds to let the app load the required files and resources.
  • Once the app loads all the resources, it will display a dialog box on the screen with a green 'Collect' button and the number of free spins you will get from the links.
  • Tap the button on the dialog box to receive all freebies in your in-game inventory.

