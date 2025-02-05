Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 5, 2025)

Moon Active has uploaded two Coin Master links on the title's official Facebook page on February 5, 2025. These links will help you get 100 spins in total when redeemed. Such links can often be found on the title’s official X, Instagram, and Threads pages. In addition to spins, the links usually grant millions of coins as well.

That said, the developers haven’t shared any links that grant coins for today. This article will list all the active links offering free spins as of February 5, 2025.

Redeem the below-listed links to get 100 free spins in Coin Master (February 5, 2025)

You can get freebies by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You must consider a couple of factors before beginning the Coin Master links redemption process. First, you must claim freebies from the links within three days, as the links will expire after that period. Second, you can’t claim freebies from any particular link more than once.

Trending

That said, redeem the below-listed links to get 100 free spins today:

https://coin-master.co/mjeGPi - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/uHfzvn - 50 free spins

How to redeem the links to get free spins (February 5, 2025)

Click the button to get freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the Coin Master links with the below-listed steps for 100 free spins:

Connect your Android or iOS device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Tap every link one after the other, instantly opening the app on your device. Wait for a few seconds to let the app load the required files and resources.

Once the app loads all the resources, it will display a dialog box on the screen with a green 'Collect' button and the number of free spins you will get from the links.

Tap the button on the dialog box to receive all freebies in your in-game inventory.

Read our other game-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback