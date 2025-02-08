  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 8, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 08, 2025 10:33 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 100 free spins by redeeming the Coin Master links of February 8, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Spins are immensely crucial in Coin Master. They help you obtain in-game items from the virtual slot machine, which facilitates your progress through the different stages of the title. You can get coins, event-themed items to play events, raiding opportunities, attacking chances, shields, and more from spins.

You can acquire spins through several in-game methods or by buying them from the in-app store. On top of this, Moon Active also posts a couple of links on the title’s official social media handles, which grant spins for free.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on February 8, 2025

Redeem the daily links to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)
Redeem the daily links to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

There are two Coin Master links you can redeem to get free spins today. None of the links grant free coins.

also-read-trending Trending

Here is a list of the links along with their respective rewards:

As the links have an expiration period of three days, you must redeem them within the time limit to get freebies. Moreover, you can use each link only once.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links

Get freebies from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get freebies from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeem free spins from the active links:

  • Ensure the Android or iOS device on which you play the game has a working Wi-Fi or internet connection.
  • Install any new updates for the app.
  • Tap on the links in the above list. This will open the app on your device.
  • After opening, the app will load the required files and assets.
  • Now, you will see a reward notification with a green 'Collect' button and details of the rewards you will get.
  • Tapping on the 'Collect' button will add the free spins to your in-game inventory.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
