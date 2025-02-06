  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 6, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 06, 2025 11:24 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can redeem free spins from the active Coin Master links of February 6, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

On February 6, 2025, Moon Active has shared two Coin Master links that grant freebies. You can claim 50 spins from each link, earning 100 spins in total. The developers shared both links on the title’s official Facebook page. Such links can also be found on the title’s Instagram, X, and Threads pages, granting free spins and coins.

This article lists all the free spins links active on February 6, 2025, and explains how to redeem them.

Get 100 free spins from the below-listed Coin Master redeemable links (February 6, 2025)

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here’s a complete list of all the Coin Master links granting freebies on February 6, 2025:

Note that the links remain active for three days, after which they will expire. Furthermore, each active link can give freebies only once per account.

How to claim 100 free spins from the active links of February 6, 2025

You can redeem the links and claim freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the links will only take you a few seconds. First, activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device and update the app if Moon Active has released a new patch. Then, tap any active link from the above list. This will immediately open the app on your device.

The app will take a few seconds to load the files and resources required to boot up. After that, you will see a reward notification on the screen with a green 'Collect' button and the number of spins the clicked link contains. Claim the displayed number of free spins from the links by tapping the button.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
