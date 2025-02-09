  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 9, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 9, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 09, 2025 10:46 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 100 free spins from the active Coin Master links of February 9, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links are the best ways to farm free spins. You can find such links on the game’s official social media handles. For February 9, 2025, Moon Active has posted two links on the title’s official Facebook handle. Each link gives 50 spins upon redemption, helping you earn 100 spins today. The developers haven’t posted any link that grants coins for free.

That said, here’s a list of all the links granting free spins upon redemption today.

Get 100 free spins by redeeming the Coin Master links on February 9, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Coin Master links expire after three days, so you must redeem and claim freebies from them immediately. Furthermore, you can redeem any active link only once per account.

also-read-trending Trending

Here is the list of all the links, bestowing free spins on February 9, 2025:

How to claim freebies from the daily Coin Master links (February 9, 2025)

Click the Collect button to receive freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
Click the Collect button to receive freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that help you get free spins from the links:

  • Activate Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device where you play the game.
  • Install the updates from your device’s respective app store if there are any.
  • Tap any link from the above list of February 9, 2025.
  • It will instantly redirect you to the app installed on your device, where you must wait briefly and let the app load the required resources.
  • After completing the loading process, the app displays a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins you can claim from the links.
  • Hit the button to receive the applicable freebies to your in-game inventory.

Check out our other game-related articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी