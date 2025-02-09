Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 9, 2025)

The daily Coin Master links are the best ways to farm free spins. You can find such links on the game’s official social media handles. For February 9, 2025, Moon Active has posted two links on the title’s official Facebook handle. Each link gives 50 spins upon redemption, helping you earn 100 spins today. The developers haven’t posted any link that grants coins for free.

That said, here’s a list of all the links granting free spins upon redemption today.

Get 100 free spins by redeeming the Coin Master links on February 9, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master links expire after three days, so you must redeem and claim freebies from them immediately. Furthermore, you can redeem any active link only once per account.

Here is the list of all the links, bestowing free spins on February 9, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/3AsWfhn - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/AqfoCj - 50 spins

How to claim freebies from the daily Coin Master links (February 9, 2025)

Click the Collect button to receive freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that help you get free spins from the links:

Activate Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device where you play the game.

Install the updates from your device’s respective app store if there are any.

Tap any link from the above list of February 9, 2025.

It will instantly redirect you to the app installed on your device, where you must wait briefly and let the app load the required resources.

After completing the loading process, the app displays a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins you can claim from the links.

Hit the button to receive the applicable freebies to your in-game inventory.

