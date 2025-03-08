  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 8, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:34 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get rewards using the active Coin Master links of March 8, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Three Coin Master links grant rewards on March 8, 2025. Each one gives away 50 spins upon redemption, but none offer free coins. Moon Active posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on Instagram. You can redeem them to get 150 spins in total.

This article lists all the Moon Active links offering rewards on March 8, 2025, and presents a guide to claiming freebies from them.

Get 150 spins for free by redeeming daily Coin Master links (March 8, 2025)

You can use Moon Active's links to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)
You can use Moon Active's links to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master upon redemption on March 8, 2025:

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the Coin Master links of March 8, 2025

You can claim free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to obtain free spins from Moon Active's links:

  • Ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection and that the game is updated to the latest version.
  • Click on an active link to open the title on your Android or iOS phone. Wait a few seconds and let the app load all the resources and files required to boot up.
  • You will then see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the reward details. Click on the button to get all applicable freebies sent to your in-game inventory.
Note that you will get rewards from the links listed above only if you use them within three days. Moreover, you can only use a link once per account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
