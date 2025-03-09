Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 9, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links that offer free spins on March 9, 2025. Moon Active hasn’t posted any links that offer coins for free upon redemption. You can visit the title’s official Facebook page and find two free spin links. Additionally, the developers have posted one on the title’s official Facebook Card Trading Group and one on their Instagram story. Redeeming all the links gives you a total of 200 spins.

Ad

Here’s the list of all the free spin links for March 9, 2025, and a complete guide to redeeming them.

All working Coin Master free spin links for March 9, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins upon redemption on March 9, 2025:

Ad

Trending

coin-master.co/ksihuq - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/rZDIiV - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/EmRPJZ - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/etdXuY - 50 spins

You must claim freebies from the daily links within three days because they will become invalid and won't provide freebies afterward. Moreover, Moon Active allows redeeming each active link only once per account.

A complete process to claiming free spins from the daily Coin Master links (March 9, 2025)

Click on the Collect button to claim freebies from the active link (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow to extract freebies from the daily Coin Master links:

Ad

Turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android or iOS device, where you play the game.

Update the app to the latest version from your device’s respective app store.

Tap on all the links listed above, one after another.

Every link immediately redirects you to the app installed on your device.

Wait for a few seconds till the app loads all the required files and resources.

After the loading process, you will see a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button.

Click on the button and transfer all freebies to your in-game inventory.

Ad

Check out our other game-related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback