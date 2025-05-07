Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie: Ability and best build explored

The Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie has arrived as a Beast Cookie. She is a Bomber that deals Poison Damage to her enemies, and as such, she should be built with substats that increase attack and reduce Cooldown to capitalize on her ability. Additionally, she is a moderate-health Cookie that gets placed in the middle row during battles.

This article highlights the ability and best build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie: All you need to know

The details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie that arrived in the May 2025 update are given below:

Ability: Eternal Enchantment

When this ability is activated, the Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie floats atop a cotton candy cloud, restoring her HP while gaining an HP Shield and Immunity. She also summons a Saccharine Breeze that Charms enemies and deals Periodic Damage.

Enemies affected by the Breeze suffer from Delightful Temptation debuff, and immune targets receive damage. Afterwards, the sugar coating cracks to deal damage and put enemies in an Enchanted state.

The Enchanted Duration increases based on the number of Delightful Temptation stacks. When the Enchanted is dispelled, expired, or an immune target is affected, the effect changes to Laxness. If the target is immune, they receive additional damage.

Thanks to the Eternal Cookie's mythic beauty, any enemies that attack her are affected by the Guilt debuff. When maximum stacks are reached, the Guild debuff deals damage to the targets in proportion to their ATK. The targets also receive increased damage and reduced healing.

When the battle starts, the Eternal Sugar Cookie appears floating atop a cotton candy cloud, surrounded by her Cotton Candy Angels. These Angels follow the team, buffing them and themselves while damaging and debuffing enemies. This effect becomes stronger if there are fewer teammates on the Battlefield. Eternal Cookie is resistant to Charm, Enchantment, and Laxness.

Ability stats

The stats of the Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie's ability are as follows:

Saccharine Breeze

Healing: 6.0% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec

HP Shield: 85.0% of Max HP for 10 sec

Immunity: 5 sec

DMG: up to x14 hits over 3.5 sec, Poison Element25.1% DMG per hit; ignores 40.0% of target's DMG Resist

Charmed: 3 sec

Delightful Temptation: Amplify Debuff +10.0%, Shield Capacity -15.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x3; if target is Immune, deals DMG equal to 475.6% of their ATK

Eternal Enchantment

Dazzling Light:

DMG (Cookies): 65.0% of Max HP + Poison Element790.7% of ATK; ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

DMG (Others): 248.8% of ATK + Poison Element790.7% of ATK; ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Enchanted: 3 sec + 0.5 sec increase per Delightful Temptation; if the target is Immune, deals DMG equal to 475.6% of their ATK

Laxness (Cookies): Cooldown Recovery -25.0%, ATK SPD -35.0%, Healing -10.0% for 18 sec

Laxness (Others): ATK SPD -20.0%, Cooldown Recovery -50.0% for 10 sec

Mythic Beauty

Guilt

DMG -10.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x3

DMG at Max Guilt Stacks (Cookies): 696.2% of attacker's ATK

DMG at Max Guilt Stacks (Others): 414.8% of Eternal Sugar Cookie's ATK

DMG: +45.0% for 15 sec

Healing: -30.0% for 15 sec

Beast Passive - Cotton Candy Angels

Passive: Max HP +35.0%, DMG Resist +40.0%, Debuff Resist +30.0%

Starts with HP Shield equal to 150.0% of Max HP for 10 sec

All Allies: DMG +25.0%

Three Allies Left: DMG +7.0%

Two Allies Left: Cooldown Recovery +5.0%

Cotton Candy Angel DMG: up to x8 hits over 4 sec every 20 sec to enemies in the area, DMG per hit: 5.0% of ATK

Three Allies Left: activated every 15 sec, ATK -12.5% for 15 sec; stacks up to x2

Two Allies Left: activated every 10 sec, DMG for all elements +35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x2

Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie best build

Toppings

The Eternal Sugar Cookie should be used with 5x Searing or Indolent Raspberry toppings with focus on ATK, CD, and DMG Resistance substats.

On the other hand, players can also use this cookie with 3x Searing or Indolent Raspberry with 2x Swift of Indolent Chocolate. Here, the focus should be on ATK and Cooldown Substats.

In both cases, the Topping Tart should be Raspberry or Chocolate.

Beascuit

The best Beascuit for the Cookie Run Kingdom Eternal Sugar Cookie is the Legendary Spicy Beascuit. The focus should be on CD and attack.

