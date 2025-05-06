Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: new Garden of Sweet Delights episode, Eternal Sugar Cookie, and more

Devsisters recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes, revealing most details about the upcoming season. For starters, Episode 9 of the CRK, the Garden of Sweet Delights, is arriving soon. Additionally, two new Cookies: Epic Pavlova Cookie and Beast Eternal Sugar Cookie are set to appear in this Season's gacha.

Here are the complete Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: All you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes were released through the CRK Discord. The notes are as follows:

Episode 9: Garden of Sweet Delights

The ninth episode, taking place in Beast Yeast, "Garden of Sweet Delights," begins.

Clear Stage 9-30 and complete the quest "Jewelry Box" to obtain the Castle of Delights design for your Cookie Castle.

Episode Effect: Blessings of Eternal Sugar Cookie

The Blessings of Eternal Sugar Cookie effect will trigger on certain stages of the episode.

Defeated enemies will drop Hearts: collect these Hearts to activate Blast Mode .

. If Eternal Sugar Cookie is on the team, Blast Mode's duration will be extended.

Episode Effect: Rationalization

Starting from Stage 9-3, Rationalization will appear.

The meter will increase whenever your Cookies are attacked, and once it is full, they will gain a debuff .

. Eternal Sugar Cookie and Pavlova Cookie will receive a buff instead.

Rationalization Buff:

Increased ATK and ATK SPD

Cooldown reset

Rationalization Debuff:

Reduced ATK and ATK SPD

Increased received DMG

Cooldown frozen

Tactical Skill: Strike of Bliss

A pair of dazzling wings unfold, dealing damage to enemies. The wings grant ATK, CRIT%, and CRIT DMG buffs to ally Cookies. Steel-type Cookies receive more powerful buffs, as well as an extra DMG Resist buff.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: New Bear Jelly Balloon Expedition Area

Clear all stages on Story or a higher difficulty to send expeditions to Episode 9: Garden of Sweet Delights. You must have Beast-Yeast Stage 1-30 cleared to unlock expeditions to Beast-Yeast.

Depending on your Cookies' fatigue level, you can obtain Yeast Ore. There are a total of 60 units of Yeast Ore obtainable from this episode. They will speed up the Agar Cube melting speed in the Mines.

[Beast] Eternal Sugar Cookie

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about Eternal Sugar Cookie:

Eternal Sugar Cookie is a Bomber Cookie who uses the skill "Eternal Enchantment."

who uses the skill Floats atop a cotton candy cloud, restoring her own HP, and gains an HP Shield and Immunity. She summons a Saccharine Breeze , Charming enemies and dealing Periodic Damage. Affected enemies suffer from the Delightful Temptation debuff; immune targets receive damage. Afterward, the sugar coating cracks, dealing damage and putting enemies into an Enchanted state. Enchanted's duration increases based on the number of Charm stacks. When Enchantment is dispelled, its duration ends, or the target is immune, the effect changes to Laxness . If the target is immune, they receive additional damage.

, Charming enemies and dealing Periodic Damage. Affected enemies suffer from the debuff; immune targets receive damage. Afterward, the sugar coating cracks, dealing damage and putting enemies into an state. Enchanted's duration increases based on the number of stacks. When Enchantment is dispelled, its duration ends, or the target is immune, the effect changes to . If the target is immune, they receive additional damage. Eternal Sugar Cookie's mythic beauty makes enemies who deal damage to her gain the Guilt debuff. At maximum stacks, Guilt will deal damage to the target in proportion to their ATK. The target will also receive Increased Damage and Reduced Healing. At the start of a battle, Eternal Sugar Cookie will appear floating atop a cotton candy cloud, surrounded by her Cotton Candy Angels. The Cotton Candy Angels will follow the rest of the team, buffing them and themselves, and dealing damage and debuffing the enemies. The fewer team members are left on the battlefield, the stronger this effect becomes. Eternal Sugar Cookie herself is resistant to Charm, Enchantment, and Laxness.

[Epic] Pavlova Cookie

The Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about the Pavlova Cookie:

Pavlova Cookie is a Ranged Cookie who uses the skill "Heart-piercing Arrow."

who uses the skill Shoots an arrow into the sky, summoning a rain of arrows that deal damage and apply the Red Thread debuff.

debuff. The more targets damaged, the more stacks of Red Thread are applied (summoned creatures excluded).

Additionally, Pavlova Cookie will increase the teams' CRIT% and CRIT DMG. Targets who reach the maximum stacks of Red Thread become Charmed when Pavlova Cookie uses his skill.

Also read: CRK Shadow Milk Cookie

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: New Frozen and Steelen Beasts

Play Beast-Yeast Episode 9 to obtain two new Beascuit types, increasing Ice and Steel-type DMG.

and DMG. Obtain higher-grade Beascuits by clearing higher difficulty levels.

Frozen and Steelen Beascuits start at Lv.20.

New Toppings: Indolent Toppings

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes explain the following about the Indolent Toppings:

Obtain a new set of Toppings usable by certain Cookies only.

The following Cookies will be able to equip these Toppings: Eternal Sugar Cookie and Pavlova Cookie.

You do not have to equip Resonant Toppings exclusively for a set effect

Resonant Toppings have higher bonus effect values than regular Toppings.

Resonant Toppings' bonus effects might differ from those of regular Toppings.

New Skill Element: Steel

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes will be available in-game on May 6, 2025 (Image via Devsisters)

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes reveal that a new skill element, Steel, used by the Cookies listed below, is added:

Muscle Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Butter Roll Cookie

Mercurial Knight Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie (+Magic Candy)

Avocado Cookie

Wildberry Cookie (+Magic Candy)

Elder Faerie Cookie

Knight Cookie

Werewolf Cookie (+Magic Candy)

Schwarzwälder

Hollyberry Cookie

Steel Gacha

The Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes reveal that Cookies of Steel—Hollyberry Cookie, Raspberry Cookie, Mercurial Knight Cookie, Tea Knight Cookie, and Wildberry Cookie— will be in the Steel Gacha with increased appearance rates.

New Artifact in Cookie Alliance: Solid Steel

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes reveal the following about the Solid Steel Artifact:

A new Artifact for your Steel Cookies—Solid Steel—increasing their Steel-type Damage, will be added in the upcoming update.

Upgrade Solid Steel further to increase the Steel Cookies' DMG Resist. The upgrade cost is the same as the cost of upgrading other types of Artifacts.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: New Mystical Silver Fork & Mysterious Jewelry Box Treasures

Mysterious Jewelry Box

A mysterious jewelry box falls down, dealing area damage relative to the highest ATK in your team. If the target is a Cookie, it applies debuffs that increase received DMG, and decrease their ATK and CRIT%.

Mystical Silver Fork

Applies the Mystical Aura buff for every regular or skill attack from ally Cookies. After reaching a certain number of stacks, it will disappear, increasing ATK and CRIT DMG for a certain amount of time.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: Boss Rush

Defeat powerful bosses and march on toward greater challenges! Boss Rush returns with new bosses and Synergy Effects.

Build your team strategically to defeat increasingly difficult bosses.

Multiple attempts can be used to defeat a boss without restarting.

Defeating one boss unlocks the next.

Some bosses have Rage effects when their HP drops low—these can change battle outcomes!

when their HP drops low—these can change battle outcomes! Up to 6 Synergy Effects can be activated.

can be activated. The faster the boss is defeated, the more points you earn. The timer starts at battle entry.

Seasons

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes, the season consists of two parts, and the rankings are calculated for each. Achieved Suppression Level and stage progress will be carried over.

First Half: Season 2-1

Duration: May 7 update – May 20, 23:59 (GMT+9)

Ranked Stages: 1–15

Max Suppression Level: 30

Second Half: Season 2-2

Duration: May 21 maintenance end – June 3, 23:59 (GMT+9)

Ranked Stages: 16–30

Max Suppression Level: 100

Rage Effects

Certain bosses have a Rage effect: Rage effects trigger once the boss's HP drops below a certain point, changing the boss's attack pattern and vulnerability. Utilize different Synergy Effects to counter Rage effects!

Entry Tokens

Use Boss Rush Tickets to play.

to play. Claim Boss Rush Tickets x6 every day at midnight (GMT+9) or purchase additional Boss Rush Tickets with Crystals or by watching ads.

Synergy Effects

Build your Boss Rush team in a way that allows you to activate as many Synergy Effects as possible. Use Synergy Effects to tackle each boss in the most efficient way!

Certain stages have hidden Synergy Effects—look for clues!

Suppression Levels

Increase your Suppression Level to gain an advantage against stronger bosses. To do so, you need to collect Suppression Spears, which can be obtained from the Battle Supply Chests. Rewards in Battle Supply Chests accumulate over time, so make sure to check them regularly!

Star Bonus

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes briefly state the following about Star Bonus:

Gain bonus effects based on your team's total Promotion, Ascension, and Awakening Stars .

. Promotion and Awakening amount to up to 10 Stars.

Beast Stars count double.

Awakening Stars are added to Promotion and Ascension Stars

Each Cookie can bring up to 10 Stars.

Battle Supply Chests

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes reveal the following about Battle Supply Chests:

Open Battle Supply Chests in the Boss Rush lobby.

These chests contain Suppression Spears needed to upgrade your Suppression Level along with Challenge Coins.

Rewards will automatically accumulate after a certain period of time. All players will receive the same amount of rewards regardless of when they open the chests

Boss Rush Shop

Collect Challenge Coins and use them to purchase various items in the shop.

The selection of items will be reset between the seasons.

Retry Mode

Clear all stages to unlock Retry Mode, in which you can try to improve your scores by defeating bosses even faster. Your final ranking is calculated based on the sum of scores you achieved on each stage: if there is a score you wish to improve, this is your chance.

Ranking

Your final ranking is calculated based on the sum of scores you achieved on each stage: the faster you defeat each boss, the better your score will be!

Practice Mode

Test various teams and Synergy Effects in this mode.

Stat Adjustments in Boss Rush

In Boss Rush, all players will have their Cookies's stats adjusted to the same values.

All Cookie will have their levels and skill levels boosted to Lv.90

Beascuits below Lv.20 will be boosted to Lv.20 with their Bonus Effects deactivated..

All Kingdom passive effects will be deactivated.

Treasures and Guild Buffs will have no effect as well.

PLAYING ON

You can quit and later continue battling a boss.

However, if you use a different device, your battle records will be lost, and the Boss Rush Ticket will be used.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: Additions, Changes & Improvements

Gameplay Improvements

Cookie Gacha & Featured Cookie Gacha Probability Details

Added information regarding the guaranteed Cookies for every x10 and x100 pulls.

Added new buttons to the probability table: tap on them to learn more details about the guaranteed Cookies.

The Order's Sacred Fork Effect

The Treasure will become more effective at countering Hit Shields.

Imbued with sacred power, the Fork deals additional damage proportional to each Cookie's ATK with each of their regular and skill attacks. The amount of DMG for boss enemies is greater. If the target has a Hit Shield, it reduces the Hit Shield by 1 instead of dealing damage.

Treasure Descriptions

Updated Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm and Thunder God's Paper Charm descriptions as follows, with their effects unchanged

Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm: Curses the nearest enemy, removing buffs from all enemies around them and dealing a portion of the team's total ATK.

Curses the nearest enemy, removing buffs from all enemies around them and dealing a portion of the team's total ATK. Thunder God's Paper Charm: Deals area damage equal to a portion of the team's total ATK to nearby enemy (targets Cookies first) and removes buffs from all nearby enemies.

Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes: Cookie Costumes

Legendary Costumes in the Rainbow Crystal Shop

Added Splitter of the Seas to the Rainbow Crystal Shop.

Black Pearl Cookie's Faded Radiance costume will be on sale until the first update in June.

Other News

Other news mentioned in the Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes is given below:

English Voice-Over

Some Cookie voices are delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Voices will be added in a future update.

Cookie Alliance: Season Schedule Changes

Season 2-21's duration will be adjusted due to the addition of the new Solid Steel Artifact.

Adjustment: the new season will begin at 06:30 instead of 00:00 (GMT+9)

Target: Season 2-21 scheduled to start on May 7 (GMT+9).

Tallying Time: 00:00 – 06:30 of the next day; 24 h > 30 h 30 min.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Resonant Toppings weren't shown in the Breakdown menu after applying filters.

