How to join Cookie Run Kingdom Discord

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 18, 2025 17:15 IST
Joining the Cookie Run Kingdom Discord will give you early access to alot of information (Image via Devisisters)
Cookie Run Kingdom Discord is a reliable resource for players to stay up-to-date with in-game news and interact with other community members. The server currently has over 270,000 members and always welcomes new participants. Joining this community is straightforward as well, and the entire process can be completed in a few clicks. All it takes is an invite link that can be found on the title's official website or social media pages.

This article explains how players can join the Cookie Run Kingdom.

Step-by-step guide for joining the Cookie Run Kingdom Discord

The Invite Page of Cookie Run Kingdom Discord Server (Image via Discord/Cookie Run Kingdom)
To join the Cookie Run Kingdom Discord, you need an official invite link and a valid account. The exact steps to become a participant in the server are given below:

  • Step 1: Click on this invite link to join the server.
  • Step 2: Log in with your Discord account on the device. This step will be skipped if the account is already logged in.
  • Step 3: Select "Accept Invite" and agree to the server rules.

Additionally, any account that is banned cannot join the Discord server.

Reasons to join the Cookie Run Kingdom Discord

Players may want to join the Discord server for the following reasons:

  • Updates: It is usually the first place where the developers release patch notes and sneak peeks. There is also a "dev-updates" section where the developers talk about newly discovered bugs and upcoming maintenance breaks.
  • Freebies: Numerous giveaways and competitions that reward in-game resources are announced here. Players can also find promo codes here.
  • Community interaction: Players can interact with other members of the community and exchange tips or other in-game information via the dedicated "funtalk" section. It is also a good medium to find and join active CRK guilds.
  • Interact with the devs: The developers of Cookie Run Kingdom are often online on the Discord server. Players can interact with them and share their feedback regarding the game and new updates. The server features a dedicated "kingdom-feedback" section for players to share their opinions and experiences
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
