Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie: Stats, ability, and best build

Devsisters has released the Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie as a Magic-type unit. She is placed in the middle row during battles and deals decent damage while taking cover behind a high HP Cookie. She can also heal her allies, making her a good support unit for the squad. Moreover, most stats of her ability, including healing, scale with her attack, making her easier to build.

Ad

This article highlights details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie: Ability and other details explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The details of the Wedding Cake Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom are as follows:

Ability

The ability of the Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie is called Anything For the Bride. Its details are as follows:

Anything for the Bride!

The battlefield is transformed into a Wedding Aisle, ally cookies receive Periodic healing, and enemies take Periodic Damage. Moreover, Summoned Creatures are stunned when this ability is activated. To add to that, ATK and CRIT DMG of the team are boosted. Wedding Fireworks also deal damage to enemies and Stun Summoned Creatures. Furthermore, Forest Cookie gains the Star of Hour Buff if she is on the team.

Ad

Cooldown: 15 sec

Also read: How to leave a guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Stats

The stats of a max level Anything for the Bride! ability are as follows:

Wedding Aisle DMG: 96.8% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 3 sec (48.9% of ATK at base)

Wedding Aisle Stun: 1 sec

Wedding Fireworks DMG: 145.2% every 0.25 sec for 1.5 sec (73.4% in base)

Wedding Fireworks Stun: 1 sec

Healing to Allies: 122.5% of ATK

ATK: +5.0% for 10 sec

CRIT DMG: +10.0% for 10 sec

Star of the Hour

Cooldown: -10.0%

Wedding Aisle Additional DMG to Summoned Creatures: 352.5%

Applies Star of the Wedding buff to Black Forest Cookie: +20.0% ATK SPD, +10.0% CRIT DMG for 12 sec.

Ad

Also read: 5 best tips to get Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

Best build

Since the Wedding Cake is not affiliated with any element, players can equip her with any Beascuit that grants Cooldown reduction, Damage reduction, or attack increase.

Toppings

Players are advised to use 5-piece Swift Chocolate Toppings or Sacred Vow Chocolate Toppings.

Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback