Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions, was recruited into the first generation of X-Men by Professor Charles Xavier. He is skilled at projecting forceful optic blasts from his eyes, which makes him a formidable entity on the battlefield.
Read on to learn about all the abilities and stats of Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.
Everything you need to know about Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions
Here are Cyclops's stats in Marvel Contest of Champions:
Attributes
- Survivability: 3/5
- Damage: 4.5/5
- Ease of Use: 3/5
- Utility: 3/5
- Defender Strength: 1.5/5
Abilities
Special Attack 1 - Optic Blast
- When triggered, Cyclops gains a 20% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds. It stacks up to two times.
Special Attack 2 - Beam Barrage
- When triggered, Cyclops gains a non-stacking 30% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds.
- When triggered, Cyclops gains five personal Precision Passives.
Special Attack 3 - Gigawatt Blast
- When triggered, Cyclops gains a 5% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds.
- This special attack can be triggered with at least 20 personal Precisions and only once in a fight. However, it costs 100% less Power.
Signature Ability - To Me, My X-Men
- This ability allows Cyclops to store 90% of the damage received from Bleeds and Physical Thorns as Adrenaline.
- For each X-Men Champion on the team, Cyclops receives a Persistent Tactician Charge when entering a fight and increases his personal Prowess potency by 2% as well as personal True Focus and Precision durations by a second. Moreover, winning a fight grants him +1 Charge.
Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Optic Blast: As Cyclops uses more Special Attacks, plenty of his Prowesses stack up, letting him deal lethal damage.
- True Focus: Cyclops keeps a True Focus active and can't go Missing or be Evaded as long as he stays aggressive.
- Power Efficiency: Cyclops utilizes Power Efficiencies to save the energy he spends on Special Attacks. This allows him to preserve enough Power to chain multiple Special Attacks together.
Weaknesses
- Special Reliance: Effects like Cowardice can seriously affect Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.
- Power Punishment: Since Cyclops has Power Efficiencies on every Special Attack, his leftover energy can easily be burned or stolen.
- Critical Mitigation: Cyclops benefits a lot from his escalating Critical Rating. Therefore, enemies that can resist or retaliate to Critical Hits can be difficult to defeat.
That concludes all we know about Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.
