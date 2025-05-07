Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions, was recruited into the first generation of X-Men by Professor Charles Xavier. He is skilled at projecting forceful optic blasts from his eyes, which makes him a formidable entity on the battlefield.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the abilities and stats of Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Also read: How to play Marvel Contest of Champions on PC

Everything you need to know about Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are Cyclops's stats in Marvel Contest of Champions:

Health Attack PI (Max Signature) 4-Star 15356 1081 4774 5-Star 30789 2166 10550 6-Star(Rank 5, Level 65) 52535 3696 17990 7-Star(Rank 3, Level 45) 78881 5549 26960

Ad

Attributes

Survivability: 3/5

Damage: 4.5/5

Ease of Use: 3/5

Utility: 3/5

Defender Strength: 1.5/5

Also read: Gentle in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

Abilities

Special Attack 1 - Optic Blast

When triggered, Cyclops gains a 20% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds. It stacks up to two times.

Special Attack 2 - Beam Barrage

When triggered, Cyclops gains a non-stacking 30% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds.

When triggered, Cyclops gains five personal Precision Passives.

Special Attack 3 - Gigawatt Blast

Ad

When triggered, Cyclops gains a 5% Power Efficiency Passive for two seconds.

This special attack can be triggered with at least 20 personal Precisions and only once in a fight. However, it costs 100% less Power.

Signature Ability - To Me, My X-Men

This ability allows Cyclops to store 90% of the damage received from Bleeds and Physical Thorns as Adrenaline.

For each X-Men Champion on the team, Cyclops receives a Persistent Tactician Charge when entering a fight and increases his personal Prowess potency by 2% as well as personal True Focus and Precision durations by a second. Moreover, winning a fight grants him +1 Charge.

Ad

Also read: Okoye in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Optic Blast: As Cyclops uses more Special Attacks, plenty of his Prowesses stack up, letting him deal lethal damage.

As Cyclops uses more Special Attacks, plenty of his Prowesses stack up, letting him deal lethal damage. True Focus: Cyclops keeps a True Focus active and can't go Missing or be Evaded as long as he stays aggressive.

Cyclops keeps a True Focus active and can't go Missing or be Evaded as long as he stays aggressive. Power Efficiency: Cyclops utilizes Power Efficiencies to save the energy he spends on Special Attacks. This allows him to preserve enough Power to chain multiple Special Attacks together.

Ad

Also read: Isophyne in Marvel Contest of Champions: Abilities, stats, and more

Weaknesses

Special Reliance: Effects like Cowardice can seriously affect Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Effects like Cowardice can seriously affect Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions. Power Punishment: Since Cyclops has Power Efficiencies on every Special Attack, his leftover energy can easily be burned or stolen.

Since Cyclops has Power Efficiencies on every Special Attack, his leftover energy can easily be burned or stolen. Critical Mitigation: Cyclops benefits a lot from his escalating Critical Rating. Therefore, enemies that can resist or retaliate to Critical Hits can be difficult to defeat.

Ad

That concludes all we know about Cyclops in Marvel Contest of Champions.

More articles related to Marvel Contest of Champions by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More