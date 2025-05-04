How to play Marvel Contest of Champions on PC

Players can soon play Marvel Contest of Champions on PC, with the developer beginning its pre-registration. Depending on the number of signups received, gamers will receive in-game rewards once the PC version goes live. These rewards include an exclusive Profile Picture and Title, 5000x 7-star Shards, 1x 6-star Crystal, and 1x 5-star Crystal.

Read on to learn how to pre-register for the release of the Marvel Contest of Champions on PC.

Pre-register for the release of the Marvel Contest of Champions on PC

Follow these steps to pre-register for the title's PC version:

Step 1: Visit the Marvel Contest of Champions' official website.

With this, you will be done with the pre-registration process.

Here are the rewards offered in each pre-registration milestone required:

Milestone 1: Pre-registering for the PC version's launch will yield 1x Exclusive Profile Picture and 1x Exclusive Title - Cache Me If You Can.

Note that more information will be released about the launch of the Marvel Contest of Champions on PC. Stay tuned by following Sportskeeda and the game's official social media handles.

FAQs

When will players receive the rewards?

Players must wait until the release of Marvel Contest of Champions on PC to receive the rewards.

How will players receive the rewards?

Gamers will receive a single-use code via email that will yield the mentioned rewards depending on the milestone acquired in the pre-registration process.

