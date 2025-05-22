DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025: New content and improvements

According to an official post on the title's X page, a new DC Dark Legion patch update is live. While the patch went live on May 21, 2025, the developer made the official announcement on X a day later. According to the official patch notes available on Discord, the developer has brought new heroes, new content, and plenty of other improvements to enhance your experience.
This article brings all the information you need to know about the DC Dark Legion patch update from May 21, 2025. Read on to learn about the launch of Martian Manhunter and other heroes and more.
DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025: New content
According to the DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025, the developer has introduced Hypertime Tracker, House of Secrets to certain servers. You can check your in-game patch notes to figure out whether your servers are getting these in this update.
FunPlus has also brought a new faction called Othutsiders. Arsenal and Martian Manhunter, the new champions, are arriving as the first heroes of the new Outsider faction. You can get these champions from a drawing in The Bleed or by decoding the Mother Boxes. The Outsider faction's champions will increase HP and boost counterattack DMG.
Check out the list below for more details on the other new content arriving in the game during the DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025:
- Faction Bonus: Increases HP and boosts Counterattack DMG.
- Map Exploration: The final chapter of Central City has been unlocked.
- As the Dark Knights return, the world teeters on the brink of collapse.
- Chapter Stories in Champion's Journey: Complete event levels to unlock Champion stories.
- The Training Simulator has been expanded to Lv. 1600.
DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025: New improvements in the Guardian Challenge event
FunPlus has made certain improvements in the DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025. The developer adjusted the event's duration to 40 minutes. They have also updated the occupation point mechanics.
All participants in the garrisoned vehicles now earn the same amount of points over time, with occupation points calculated every second instead of every three seconds.
DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025: New improvements in the Great Krypton Rush
The developer has also announced certain changes to the Great Krypton Rush event.
Check them out below:
- Great Krypton Rush is now rolling out to Earths 206 and beyond.
- An ancient Kryptonian transport spaceship has crashed, scattering rare crystals across the land. Now, the Dark Legion and player leagues are racing to seize key strongholds and claim rare resources.
- In this time-limited event, face off against rival leagues and the Dark Legion in intense battles. Rally league members to fight for Kryptonian Crystals and earn ultimate glory.
- An event guide has been added.
- R4/R5 members can now select a battle time slot.
- Point rankings now update in real-time.
- Certain text and visual effects have been improved.
Other improvements and bug fixes arrived with the DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025
Other Improvements
- Greatly increased the amount of Alloys and Quantum Components earned in the Umbral Rift.
- Optimized the challenge curve of Difficulty 6 and 7 in The Darkest Timeline, providing a smoother gameplay experience for Commanders.
- Faction tags activated are now shown on the squad setup screen, along with the number of Champions for each active faction.
- More emojis are now supported in chat, making conversations livelier and fun.
- Producing Mirror Cells three times now counts toward completing the gear crafting daily task.
- Added a cooldown timer for League Tech fund donations.
- Improved the visual effects on the Champion Chronicles screen.
- The world map now shows league occupation by default, with improved visuals when zooming in.,
- Refined border-handling logic and updated some text and visual effects for League Trains.,
- A prompt now appears when re-sending a league invite to a previously invited Commander.,
- Adjusted the combat timing after squad assembly in Umbral Rift to optimize battle flow stability.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Sinestro Corps Ring wouldn't trigger its visual effects.
- Fixed an issue where Fortune's Boxes that had already been claimed could appear claimable again after restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue where Deadshot's skill [Nowhere to Run] granted less bonus damage to basic attacks than described in certain situations.
- Fixed some existing language and display bugs.
The DC Dark Legion patch update May 2025, is expected to make events like the Great Krypton Rush and the Guardian Challenge more engaging for the players. The arrival of the new heroes will also enable players to make better decisions during strategic team-building. You can also check out your in-game mailbox to find the patch notes that are most relevant to your server.