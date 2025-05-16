Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update patch notes: New game modes, weapons, and more

The Delta Force Mobile Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update went live on May 15, 2025, with new Event Pass, game modes, new weapons, and more. A lot of players asked for the launch of Shotgun only mode, and according to the title's X posts, this new game mode is also arriving in the Mid Season update.

Here are all the details regarding the Delta Force Mobile Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update.

Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update: Event Pass and new weapons

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update introduces a new Event Pass, which will be live in the game from May 16 to July 12, 2025. You can earn exciting in-game rewards from this pass. Play matches to progress through the reward progression path to earn rewards like M1014 - Forest Hunter skin and 20 Armament Vouchers.

M1014 is getting a new gun skin in the update (Image via Timi Studio Group)

You can also get an Assault Rifle and a Shotgun from this update. According to the official blog, both the K437 Assault Rifle and the 725 Double-Barrel Shotguns will launch on May 16, 2025. Players can complete missions on the Warfare and Operation modes to unlock these weapons.

Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update: New challenges

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update brings two new challenges for the community:

Vyron Challenge: It begins on May 16, 2025, and ends on June 12. Play matches as the Vyron operator and complete challenge missions during this time to earn more Event Exp. You can get rewards like Armament Voucher, Standard Gear Ticket, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Warfare 2x EXP Card (1 Match), and a "Playful" Avatar from participating in this event.

Delta Force is bringing new challenges in this update (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Zoya Challenge: This challenge event will also run between May 16 and June 12, 2025, and you must play as Toxik operator and complete challenge missions to earn more Event Exp to boost your progress. Armament Voucher, Standard Gear Ticket, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Random Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Warfare 2x EXP Card (1 Match), and a "Funny Face" Avatar from this event.

Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update: New events

Both the Operation and Warfare game modes are getting new events in the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update.

Warfare Mode: Shotgun Storm event

The Shotgun Storm event is arriving in the Warfare game mode. It will run between May 16 and 29, 2025. In this mode, you have to pick the Assault Operator roles and only Shotguns as weapons to complete event challenge missions and earn amazing rewards.

The Shotgun Storm mode intensifies the gameplay (Image via Timi Studio Group)

You can earn rewards like Armament Voucher, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Warfare 2x EXP Card (1 Match), and Vehicle Appearance: Tank - Tiger Hunter from this event.

Operations Mode: Gator Frenzy event

The Gator Frenzy event also begins on May 16, 2025, and will last for around two weeks before concluding on May 29. You can hunt the crocodiles in the Zero Dam and Layali Grove areas during this event for their lairs, which will give you some valuable supplies.

You can earn rewards like Spray Paint: Pro Player, Avatar: Pro Player, Calling Card: Pro Player, and Weapon Appearance: ASh-12 - Skynet Tech.

Operation Mode: Look Storage Box event

This event begins on May 16, 2025, and will last until May 22. Complete the missions from this event to earn more Armament vouchers.

Weekly Events

There are plenty of Weekly Events arriving in the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update. Check out the list below to know more:

Luck's Favor: This event will begin on May 16, 2025, and will run until May 22. Keep playing the Operations matches to earn your Lucky Caviar pack.

This event will begin on May 16, 2025, and will run until May 22. Keep playing the Operations matches to earn your Lucky Caviar pack. Warfare Weekly Supplies events: Play matches from May 16 to 22, 2025, to earn rewards like Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).

Play matches from May 16 to 22, 2025, to earn rewards like Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match). Operations Weekly Supplies events: This will also begin on May 16, 2025, and will last until May 22. Play matches to earn rewards like Standard Gear Tickets, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Packs, and Layali Grove Keycard Copy Packs.

This will also begin on May 16, 2025, and will last until May 22. Play matches to earn rewards like Standard Gear Tickets, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Packs, and Layali Grove Keycard Copy Packs. Expert Choice: It will run from May 16 to 22, 2025. Log in during this event to claim the M1014 Shotgun and use it to complete missions to earn rewards like M1014 Shotgun, Starfall Weekend Lucky Supply Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards, and more.

It will run from May 16 to 22, 2025. Log in during this event to claim the M1014 Shotgun and use it to complete missions to earn rewards like M1014 Shotgun, Starfall Weekend Lucky Supply Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards, and more. Tekniq Alloy Store: The Tekniq Alloy Store will be live in the game for a limited time (between May 16 and 22, 2025). You can purchase Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards using Tekniq Alloys from this store.

The Tekniq Alloy Store will be live in the game for a limited time (between May 16 and 22, 2025). You can purchase Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards using Tekniq Alloys from this store. Final Score: This will begin on May 16, 2025. You can exchange Warfare Points to earn rewards like Armament Vouchers and Quantum Keys from this event. It will stay live in the game until May 22.

Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update: New Bundles

The Lethal Substance Themed Lucky Draw, the Scarlet Pimpernel Bundle, and the Beloved Bundle are also going live during the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update.

Lethal Substance Themed Lucky Draw: Arrives on May 16, 2025, and will remain in the game until July 30. The lucky draw will be available for a month. It will begin on May 16 and will be live until July 16. On the other hand, the Fortune Store will remain open throughout the event's duration. Each lucky draw will cost 30 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets, and each 10x draw will cost 285 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets. Earn Fortune Tokens from these draws and spend them in the Fortune Store to earn rewards. You're guaranteed the main prize, the Stinger Appearance - Lethal Substance, within 120 draws. Plus, every 10-draw guarantees a Purple or Blue quality appearance. You will get a Gold weapon appearance when participating in the event and use exchange points to redeem tons of great rewards.

Arrives on May 16, 2025, and will remain in the game until July 30. The lucky draw will be available for a month. It will begin on May 16 and will be live until July 16. On the other hand, the Fortune Store will remain open throughout the event's duration. Each lucky draw will cost 30 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets, and each 10x draw will cost 285 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets. Earn Fortune Tokens from these draws and spend them in the Fortune Store to earn rewards. You're guaranteed the main prize, the Stinger Appearance - Lethal Substance, within 120 draws. Plus, every 10-draw guarantees a Purple or Blue quality appearance. You will get a Gold weapon appearance when participating in the event and use exchange points to redeem tons of great rewards. Scarlet Pimpernel Bundle: The Scarlet Pimpernel Bundle arrives on May 16, 2025, and ends on May 22. The Bundle includes Scarlet Pimpernel series weapon appearances (PSG-1, K437, QCQ171), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint, and you can get the rewards for 2.4K Delta Tickets/Delta Coins.

The Scarlet Pimpernel Bundle arrives on May 16, 2025, and ends on May 22. The Bundle includes Scarlet Pimpernel series weapon appearances (PSG-1, K437, QCQ171), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint, and you can get the rewards for 2.4K Delta Tickets/Delta Coins. Beloved Bundle: The Beloved Bundle arrived before the launch of the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update. It arrived on May 9, 2025, and it will end on June 5. This Bundle includes Beloved series weapon appearances (AUG, M249, M14), Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint for 1.5K Delta Tickets/Delta Coins.

Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update: Bug fixes and optimization

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update brings certain Bug fixes and optimizations to enhance the in-game experience:

Mobile players are allowed to ban a map in Attack and Defend mode of Warfare.

Fixed an issue where Stinger's Smokescreen could be dispersed by Shepherd's Sonic Paralysis.

When players enter Operations, the maximum total value of carried items has been adjusted from 3,000,000 to 3,500,000 Tekniq Alloy, including items in Chest Rig, Pocket, Backpack, and Safe Box.

Fixed an issue with abnormal vehicle damage zones when M1 Tanks were hit by AT4.

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Mid Season update is crucial as it is the first game update after the title's mobile launch. Players are excited to experience the changes and its impacts on their gameplay.

