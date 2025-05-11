Delta Force Mobile: Shotgun Storm mode release date and details about the upcoming update

The community has been waiting eagerly for the Delta Force Mobile Shotgun Storm mode ever since the title's mobile launch. The special mode offers shotgun-only, high-intensity gameplay, which naturally attracts the attention of fans. According to an official post, the new mode will be arriving in the game on May 16.

However, the post does not reveal details about the new mode, which has led to several speculations in the community. Read on to learn more.

Delta Force Mobile Shotgun Storm game mode release date and more details about the Mid-Season update

According to a recent post from the official X page of DFM, the new Delta Force Mobile Shotgun Storm mode is arriving on May 16, 2025. The Warfare limited-time game mode will force players to use shotguns as their primary (and possibly only) weapon.

This game mode is expected to be based on the foundation of the Warfare Mode, which features the massive 24v24 battles. Since shotguns are expected to be your primary weapon in Shotgun Storm, you might get to engage in close-range combat more often. Thus, things like impeccable map knowledge and positioning sense will be crucial to win in this mode.

Also read: Can you play DFM in India

According to an official post on the game's official website, the Mid-Season updates are arriving on May 16, 2025. An official post claims that players can get an M1014 - Forest Hunter skin and Armament Vouchers by surviving long enough in the Havoc Warfare and Tactical Turmoil game modes.

Also read: DFM Weapon tier list

Additionally, the K437 Assault Rifle and 725-Double Barrel Shotgun will arrive as a part of the Delta Force Mobile Mid-Season Update.

Ever since the K416 Assault Rifle became the Expert Choice of the week, the community has begun to show interest in these meta firearms; with the Delta Force Mobile Shotgun Storm mode arriving on May 16, both of these weapons should get a warm welcome.

