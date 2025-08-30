  • home icon
  Developer announced release date of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:08 GMT
Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Obsidia in MLBB
Obisida is the first abyssal marksman in MLBB (Image via Moonton games)

As per a recent X post from the developers, the release date of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang has been confirmed. Obsidia, the abyssal marksman, emerges from the Sovereign of Dark's End to desecrate the enemy heroes in the Land of Dawn. According to the post, she will be a part of the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT update.

Obsidia is the first marksman from the abyss, and she will arrive on September 17, 2025. This article discusses everything we know so far about Obsidia's skills and abilities.

Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Skill analysis

Obsidia is arriving in MLBB mid-September 2025, and the abyss shall kneel before her. The marksman stacks the bones of her enemies to increase her power and deal more damage.

While there is no official update about Obsidia's skillset in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, we get a hold of it from her skill descriptions in the Advanced Server.

According to it, Obsidia's passive ability grants her unique powers to use the bones of her enemies to form the Bone of Wrath. She grabs 3/1 bone fragments while attacking enemies and non-hero units, except creeps. Every five Bone fragments will be converted into 20 Bone Shard(s), up to 1.

When damaging a target, these shards will automatically attack the target, dealing 20 Physical Damage each (inherits 10 (+10% Total Physical Attack) Attack Effects. She can recover 10% of Bone Shards for each kill.

These Bone Shards, upon reaching a certain amount, can also enhance her skills accordingly. However, she will also lose 10 of her Bone Shards upon Dying.

Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her first skill to fire a Bone Needle that deals substantial Physical Damage to the first target hit, and it returns to Bone after hitting an enemy hero. This skill enhances and turns into Abyssal Bone Needle after getting five Bone Shards.

Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her second skill to descend into the abyss and enter a Shadowmeld state, where she gets a 100% Movement Speed boost for 0.3 seconds. This is somewhat like Lesley's first skill, minus the descending. This skill is enhanced at 12 Bone Shards and helps the hero with an untargetable status.

Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her ultimate, unleashing a Feast of Bone, which deals massive Physical Damage to the surrounding enemies. She also collects one temporary Bone Shard for each hero hit with her ultimate. It also increases the flight speed of Bone Shards by 30% for eight seconds.

Her ultimate enhances at 20 Bone Shards, and helps her get two temporary Bone Shards for each enemy hero hit, and the number of Bone Shards can exceed the maximum limit, without making her unstable.

It seems like Obsidia's second skill can be used for a marksman-like ambush or to retreat from a tricky gank, while her first and ultimate skills deal most of the damage. Keep attacking jungle creeps and enemy minions to stack Bones, and hide in the bushes beside the lanes, especially where there is frequent enemy movement.

If the enemy is moving within range, use the first skill and the ultimate skill of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to eliminate them, while using the second skill to flee the scene. Or if the enemy is nearby, start your move with the second skill to get an advantageous position. Then, use the first skill and the ultimate to finish them off.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

