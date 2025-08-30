Developer announced release date of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

As per a recent X post from the developers, the release date of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang has been confirmed. Obsidia, the abyssal marksman, emerges from the Sovereign of Dark's End to desecrate the enemy heroes in the Land of Dawn. According to the post, she will be a part of the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT update.Obsidia is the first marksman from the abyss, and she will arrive on September 17, 2025. This article discusses everything we know so far about Obsidia's skills and abilities.Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Skill analysisObsidia is arriving in MLBB mid-September 2025, and the abyss shall kneel before her. The marksman stacks the bones of her enemies to increase her power and deal more damage.While there is no official update about Obsidia's skillset in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, we get a hold of it from her skill descriptions in the Advanced Server.According to it, Obsidia's passive ability grants her unique powers to use the bones of her enemies to form the Bone of Wrath. She grabs 3/1 bone fragments while attacking enemies and non-hero units, except creeps. Every five Bone fragments will be converted into 20 Bone Shard(s), up to 1.Also read: MLBB Starlight Pass September 2025 When damaging a target, these shards will automatically attack the target, dealing 20 Physical Damage each (inherits 10 (+10% Total Physical Attack) Attack Effects. She can recover 10% of Bone Shards for each kill.These Bone Shards, upon reaching a certain amount, can also enhance her skills accordingly. However, she will also lose 10 of her Bone Shards upon Dying.Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her first skill to fire a Bone Needle that deals substantial Physical Damage to the first target hit, and it returns to Bone after hitting an enemy hero. This skill enhances and turns into Abyssal Bone Needle after getting five Bone Shards.Also read: Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang BangObsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her second skill to descend into the abyss and enter a Shadowmeld state, where she gets a 100% Movement Speed boost for 0.3 seconds. This is somewhat like Lesley's first skill, minus the descending. This skill is enhanced at 12 Bone Shards and helps the hero with an untargetable status.Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her ultimate, unleashing a Feast of Bone, which deals massive Physical Damage to the surrounding enemies. She also collects one temporary Bone Shard for each hero hit with her ultimate. It also increases the flight speed of Bone Shards by 30% for eight seconds.Her ultimate enhances at 20 Bone Shards, and helps her get two temporary Bone Shards for each enemy hero hit, and the number of Bone Shards can exceed the maximum limit, without making her unstable. It seems like Obsidia's second skill can be used for a marksman-like ambush or to retreat from a tricky gank, while her first and ultimate skills deal most of the damage. Keep attacking jungle creeps and enemy minions to stack Bones, and hide in the bushes beside the lanes, especially where there is frequent enemy movement.If the enemy is moving within range, use the first skill and the ultimate skill of Obsidia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to eliminate them, while using the second skill to flee the scene. Or if the enemy is nearby, start your move with the second skill to get an advantageous position. Then, use the first skill and the ultimate to finish them off.