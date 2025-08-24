Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025: New skins, perks, and more

Moonton Games has announced the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for September 2025. The MLBB Starlight Pass for September brings a new painted skin of one of the meta Marksmen, and a ton of other perks for those who would purchase the pass. You can also earn plenty of in-game bonuses from the free reward progression path of the pass.Here's everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025.MLBB Starlight Pass September 2025: Schedule and skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025 will begin on September 1 and end on September 30. The new pass features 60 milestones you can complete to earn 60 in-game bonuses from the free reward progression path. Completing all 60 milestones would mean 120 rewards (from both the free and the paid progression) for those who would purchase the pass.Those who will purchase the pass will also get three new painted skins of Hanabi, her sacred statue, EXP and BP boosters, and a lot more.The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for September 2025 brings the Hanabi &quot;Chic Glamour&quot; and &quot;Neon Glamour&quot; skinsIn the original version of the Hanabi &quot;Chic Glamour&quot; skin, Hanabi wears a black leather dress with blue highlights near the collar. She dons golden boots and a blue stocking on her left leg. There are some golden accessories, and her weapon also gets a touch of blue and gold in this variant.The two variants of Hanabi &quot;Chic Glamour&quot; skin (Image via Moonton Games)Hanabi's second variant still has the black leather dress, but the palette has more playful pastel colors. There are the blue and pink highlights near the collar, and her hair is blonde. Instead of blue, she wears green stockings on her left leg. She wears silver shoes, and her weapon features a touch of pink and green.The color palette of Hanabi's &quot;Neon Glamour&quot; skin features hints of red and purple. The black leather dress stays in this variant, but she wears red stockings and blue shoes, her hair is dyed blue, and her weapon has a touch of purple and red.Hanabi &quot;Neon Glamour&quot; skin appearance (Image via Moonton Games)You can get the first two skins by purchasing the basic version of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025, and the Neon Glamour skin requires purchasing the advanced version. Starlight Members can get the &quot;Neon Glamour&quot; skin for an additional 100 Diamonds after purchasing the basic pass.Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025: The returning skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025 brings 10 returning Starlight skins in the Starlight Shop, which can be purchased by spending Starlight Fragments. These returning skins' prices vary between 3,500 and 5,000 Starlight Fragments.Other perks of buying the MLBB Starlight Pass September 2025Buying the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025 will help you enjoy a ton of other perks. You can get a special Trail Effect and sacred statues of Hanabi, Avatar Border, and a lot more by purchasing the basic version.Hanabi Sacred Statue in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)Purchasing the advanced version gives you an BP Boost, EXP Boost, Recall Effects, Killing Notification, and more.Also read: Five best Roamers in MLBBHow much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025 cost?The base version of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2025 is available for 300 Diamonds. Cost of MLBB Starlight Pass base version (Image via Moonton Games)Also read: MLBB tier listYou can also opt for the special version of the pass, which will cost you 750 Diamonds (or an additional 450 Diamonds after you purchase the base version). Rewards like the &quot;Neon Glamour&quot; painted skin, Chat Bubble, BP, and EXP boosts, and other rewards will be included in this version.